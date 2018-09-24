Is ALMOST FAMOUS Musical Adaptation In the Works?

Sep. 24, 2018  

It's all happening! Almost two decades after the film's release, Almost Famous might be heading to the stage. Creator Cameron Crowe hints at a musical adaptation of his film in a recent Tweet, which features Tony winner Tom Kitt at the piano.

Almost Famous is a 2000 American comedy-drama film written and directed by Cameron Crowe and starring Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand, Kate Hudson, and Patrick Fugit. It tells the story of a teenage journalist writing for Rolling Stone in the early 1970s while covering the fictitious rock band Stillwater, and his efforts to get his first cover story published.

The film is semi-autobiographical, as Crowe himself was a teenage writer for Rolling Stone. It is based on his experiences touring with rock bands Poco, the Allman Brothers Band, Led Zeppelin, Eagles, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

