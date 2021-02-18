Irish Rep's Theatre @ Home Winter Festival Extends for Two More Weeks

Irish Rep Online's repertory retrospective, featuring all nine original digital productions created during the COVID-19 shut-down, is now extended through March 7!

With works by Conor McPherson, Geraldine Hughes, Noël Coward, and Eugene O'Neill, the Theatre @ Home Winter Festival features over 30 artists!

Reservations are free but required. The event link will be emailed to you 2 hours before your selected performance begins.



Donations of $25 for a performance, or $100 for the festival, are suggested for viewers who are able to give.*

Scheduled screenings run from NOW

through Sunday, March 7, 2021.

*From Feb 22 through Mar 7, 2021, Irish Rep will donate 20% of suggested donations received (up to $5,000) to the Cultural Solidarity Fund.

Open Captioned Performances are available for selected weeks of the festival: from 2/16 - 2/21 and 3/3 - 3/7. See the calendar for more.



Click HERE to register!