Iowa Stage Theatre Company To Stage 2020 Caucus As A CHORUS LINE Parody
Iowa Stage Theatre Company will stage a parody of A Chorus Line. The show is a song-by-song parody of A Chorus Line featuring all the 2020 Democratic Candidates.
Candidates parodied will include Beto O'Rourke, Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Sanders
Politicians are auditioning for the role of a lifetime, and this parody of A Chorus Line! Shows the grit behind the glamor. With characters ripped from the headlines, Adore Us! Line offers a laughing look at the raucous caucus chaos.
"There is this crowd of people who are desperate for this thing that they really, really want and most of them aren't going to get it," said artistic director Matt McIver to Iowa Starting Line. "So there's an inherent, even within a comedic piece like this, emotional arc of you already know that most of them aren't going to get there and you're watching them chase this thing that they want with all their heart and soul that most of them aren't going to get."
The production begins performances January 24th. For tickets and more visit www.iowastage.org.
Photo: Iowa Stage Theater
