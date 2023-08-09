Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Following Her INTO THE WOODS Tony Nomination

Click Here for More on HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES

Following her Tony-nominated Broadway debut in Into the Woods on Broadway, Julia Lester is "returning home" to High School Musical: the Musical: the Series for one last season.

The final season of the hit musical series, now streaming on Disney+, follows East High as their plans to put on a production of “High School Musical 3: Senior Year" are disrupted when Disney announces that the long-awaited “High School Musical 4: The Reunion” movie will shoot on location at their beloved high school.

Joining Julia Lester in the final season are Kate Reinders, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, and Liamani Segura, plus original High School Musical cast memebers Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh.

We sat down with Lester to look back on Into the Woods and her High School Musical memories, while looking forward to starring in the upcoming Off-Broadway production of I Can Get It For You Wholesale, in a role originated by Barbra Streisand.

Watch the new interview here: