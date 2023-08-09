Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Following Her INTO THE WOODS Tony Nomination

All 8 episodes of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" Season Four are now streaming on Disney+.

By: Aug. 09, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway! Photo 2 Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway!
THE NOTEBOOK The Musical To Open On Broadway in 2024 Photo 3 THE NOTEBOOK The Musical To Open On Broadway in 2024
James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Urie, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Ethan Sl Photo 4 Iglehart, Urie, Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Slater & Fitzgerald Join Cast

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES
Click Here for More on HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Following Her INTO THE WOODS Tony Nomination

Following her Tony-nominated Broadway debut in Into the Woods on Broadway, Julia Lester is "returning home" to High School Musical: the Musical: the Series for one last season.

The final season of the hit musical series, now streaming on Disney+, follows East High as their plans to put on a production of “High School Musical 3: Senior Year" are disrupted when Disney announces that the long-awaited “High School Musical 4: The Reunion” movie will shoot on location at their beloved high school. 

Joining Julia Lester in the final season are Kate Reinders, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, and Liamani Segura, plus original High School Musical cast memebers Corbin BleuMonique ColemanLucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh.

We sat down with Lester to look back on Into the Woods and her High School Musical memories, while looking forward to starring in the upcoming Off-Broadway production of I Can Get It For You Wholesale, in a role originated by Barbra Streisand.

Watch the new interview here:





RELATED STORIES

1
Video: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances Photo
Video: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances

This season on High School Musical: the Musical: the Series, the students of East High will be joined by some O.G. Wildcats! In this video, we sit down with fan-favorites Frankie Rodriguez and Dara Reneé to breakdown which original cast member cameo they were most excited about, along with what past performance was their favorite, and more.

2
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylies Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories Photo
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories

After four seasons, Joshua Bassett and Sofia Wylie are saying goodbye to East High with the final episodes of High School Musical: the Musical: the Series. We sat down with the stars to discuss what they'll miss from their days on set, Ben Platt singing sessions with the cast, their favorite performances on their series, and more. Watch the video!

3
Video: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases Biggest Season Yet Photo
Video: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet

Tim Federle, the showrunner of High School Musical: the Musical: the Series, is teasing the final episodes of the hit Disney+ series. Watch a video interview of Ferderle to discuss bringing musical theatre to Disney+ throughout the show's recent seasons, launching the careers of young performers like Julie Lester and Olivia Rodrigo, and more.

4
Video: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video Photo
Video: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video

A preview of the opening musical number, “High School Reunion,” is a high-energy pop anthem performed by franchise alumni Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel and Kaycee Stroh and features series regulars Sofia Wylie and Matthew Sato. Watch the new music video now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Following Her INTO THE WOODS Tony NominationInterview: Julia Lester on Returning to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Following Her INTO THE WOODS Tony Nomination
Interview: Tony Winner Matthew López Hopes to Bring Joy Through RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUEInterview: Tony Winner Matthew López Hopes to Bring Joy Through RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE
Ja Rule To Headline Amazon Music's Final '50 & Forever' City Sessions Livestream SeriesJa Rule To Headline Amazon Music's Final '50 & Forever' City Sessions Livestream Series
Interview: Frankie Rodriguez & Dara Reneé Reveal Their Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES PerformancesInterview: Frankie Rodriguez & Dara Reneé Reveal Their Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Performances

Videos

Photos & Video: First Look at the National Tour of MJ Video Photos & Video: First Look at the National Tour of MJ
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS Video
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA
Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny Video
Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
& JULIET

Recommended For You