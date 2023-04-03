Interview: How Justin Tranter & Jamal Sims Created New GREASE Musical Numbers For RISE OF THE PINK LADIES

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies will feature 30 original songs over the course of its 10-episode premiere season. The songs were written by executive music producer and GRAMMY nominee Justin Tranter and choreographed by Jamal Sims.

The musical series takes place four years before the original "Grease." In 1954, before rock 'n' roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies will premiere on Thursday, April 6, with its inaugural season's first two episodes airing on Paramount+.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies stars Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

BroadwayWorld sat down with Tranter and Sims to discuss how they approached the new series, what they hope new and old fans of Grease take away from it, and more.

Watch the new interview here: