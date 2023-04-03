Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Interview: Cecily Strong & Keegan Michael-Key Are Gearing Up for SCHMIGADOON! Season 2

Schmigadoon! returns on Wednesday, April 5 with the first two episodes of its six episode second season,

Apr. 03, 2023  

Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of the hit musical series will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals.

Key and Strong's journey to Schmicago will kick off on Wednesday, April 5 with the first two episodes of its six episode second season, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through May 3, 2023.

The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator, executive producer and showrunner Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

The new season parodies musicals like Chicago, Cabaret, Sweeney Todd, Hair, Annie, Jesus Christ Superstar, Godspell, and more.

BroadwayWorld sat down with Key and Strong discuss what to expect from the new season, their favorite musical numbers, and more.

Watch the new interview here:





