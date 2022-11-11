Interview: Ben Platt & Kristen Bell Talk Working Together In THE PEOPLE WE HATE AT THE WEDDING
The new comedy is set to begin streaming on November 18.
Ben Platt and Kristen Bell are teaming up in the new Prime Video original film, The People We Hate At the Wedding. The new comedy is set to begin streaming on November 18.
The film follows struggling American siblings Alice (Bell) and Paul (Platt), who reluctantly agree to attend the wedding of their estranged, wealthy half-sister (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) in the English countryside alongside their mother, Donna (Allison Janney).
Over the course of the wedding week, the family's many skeletons are wrenched from the closet, and the unlikely reunion gives everyone the motivation to move their own lives forward. A modern wedding comedy for anyone with a slightly dysfunctional family (everyone), or anyone who's been forced to attend a wedding they tried to avoid (also everyone).
BroadwayWorld caught up with Platt and Bell ahead of the film's premiere to discuss working together on the film, what their go-to song to sing at a wedding would be, and more.
Watch the new interview here:
