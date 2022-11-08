Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Interview: Andrew Polk Reveals How He Relates to ARMAGEDDON TIME

Interview: Andrew Polk Reveals How He Relates to ARMAGEDDON TIME

Armageddon Time is now playing in theaters.

Nov. 08, 2022  

Armageddon Time, a new semi-autobiographical film by James Gray, is now playing in theaters.

The film features a stacked ensemble cast, including Robert De Niro, Oscar Isaac, Donald Sutherland, Anne Hathaway, Tovah Feldshuh, Jeremy Strong, Jessica Chastain, and more.

Andrew Polk, who has been seen on stage in The Band's Visit and Under My Skin, plays Mr. Turkletaub, a 6th grade teacher at PS. 173 in Queens, NY.

The film is an autobiographical story of James Gray's life and upbringing in a middle class Jewish home in Flushing, Queens in 1980. Mr. Turkletaub was Gray's teacher and an integral part of his adolescent story.

BroadwayWorld sat down with Polk to discuss what audiences can get from the movie, his unexpected connection to Mr. Turkletaub, and what it was like working with James Gray on the acclaimed new film.

What can audiences expect from this new movie?

I think they can expect just a great movie, almost in the sense that the movies in the great movies in the 70s were great. It's a substantive New York story set in 1980, around the time of Reagan's election, it's a semi-autobiographical story about James Gray's life growing up as a sixth grader in Queens.

It's a really thoughtful, complicated story about what happens to him with his friendship. He befriends an African American kid and they become best friends and you get to see how they just drift apart and the choices that are made to manifest that. Part of it takes place at the old school Donald Trump went to. So that figures in the background of the story, you know what I mean?

You get to see this 12 year old boy who's the central focus of the story has to make lifelong choices at that age about what he's gonna do about racism, what he's gonna do about things that are clearly ethically wrong right in front of him. I play a teacher that he has for sort of the first half of the story in the public school and part of the reason why he has to move schools.

It's funny because this premieres at the Cannes Film Festival and the French are these amazing film lovers. At the end they gave it a seven minute, eight minute standing ovation which is great, wonderful, except it really threw me because when you see the movie, when you finish seeing it, it's not exactly the kind of movie it makes you wanna stand up and cheer. You wanna sit down and think. But the French are so great. They're just such lovers of film. That really threw me.

It deals with a lot of heavy subject matter for so many different people. I feel like when movies tackle these subjects, a lot of people find themselves and are able to relate to the plot. Were you able to relate to this story in any way?

Oh, yeah. Well, in several ways. I played this teacher who, back at that time, public schools in New York ... By the way, he's a real person. I actually looked him up. He's an actual person who existed, who actually taught a few friends of mine. Back in those days, they really cut funding for public schools so badly that these teachers were teaching 42 kids per class sometimes without anyone else, just by themselves. In the case of my character, teaching every subject, including gym. That's just who they had.

So how do I relate to it? Well, my two kids, and I love them dearly, I do, but there's sometimes there's a level of crankiness that for whatever reason, it was probably easy to tap into and could translate somehow into playing this guy, Mr. Turkletaub. But I also did have something similar happen to me growing up, also in Berkeley, California. Not the same, but there was a definite effort, a well-intended effort to integrate, sort of the first one. I think it was the first wave integration that I was a part of. You feel that you felt as a kid. A very friend of mine as young kid who was African American, who grew up in different circumstances as I did, and that, over time, there were these forces that pulled us apart. I related to that. It made me think about what my experience was and what everyone could have maybe done differently.

Drawing upon that, how did you take that experience into this movie with your character?

Well, my character's circumstances aren't really my care. He's a teacher really just doing the best he can in those circumstances is really how I saw Mr. Turkeltaub. I mean, 42 kids, 42 11, 12-year-old kids teaching every subject. I had a feeling he was doing his best and trying to also deal with integration on top of everything else, it was almost too much, you know? There wasn't space in those circumstances to give extra attention to people who might need it. It really was getting through it, teaching to the test. That's what I think this guy did,and people that in those circumstances did. There was a lot of people who got left by the wayside. There was no extra attention for people who needed it. So I really just tried to get under Mr. Turkletaub's skin and see that he was trying his best.

I later found out that Mr. Turkletaub around that time was just about to retire and he shortly after died of a heart attack. I think he was just really stressed out and trying his best. The audiences will draw their own conclusions.

Interview: Andrew Polk Reveals How He Relates to ARMAGEDDON TIME
Andrew Polk in Armageddon Time

There's such a stacked cast in the film, with Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway, and so many more. What was it like working with them and James Gray on the movie?

Well, I didn't work with any of them cause all my stuff was with those kids, which is funny. But the two lead kids of the movie I spent my entire time with, Jaylin [Webb] and Michael Banks, and they're extraordinary, extraordinary young actors.

Working with James Gray was a dream, absolute dream. I can't say enough about that experience cause he just had this ability to make me feel completely free and trusted and I hope that that's reflected in the work. I just really never felt more at ease and more trusted on a set and, at the same time, he is an absolute master of the technical side of filmmaking. He was able to create shots on the spot, on the day, in front of you. Based on something maybe you or someone else did, he would totally redo a shot. That's not always what directors are able to do. It was kind of wonderful to do and gave of freedom. I can't say about James Gray. I love the guy. Just really a master.

This performance is such a great breakout role for you. What is it like to be accomplishing this right now in your career?

It's really hard to quantify what I'm accomplishing. I'm just really proud to be part of this good film. I have been in a lot of films but this one really, I think it's a kind of a miracle that they do come together and are so good. This is a really great film. That's just what I take away. I'm really proud to be part of this great film and what it means in terms of my career trajectory, I don't know. That's always a hard thing to figure out. I certainly hope it means good things but, for whatever reason, I was able to just tap right into this guy and I think, thankfully, James Gray saw that. I'd do it again in a heartbeat.

Watch the trailer for Armageddon Time here:

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Related Stories
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of MY BROKEN LANGUAGE with Daphne Rubin-Vega and More! Photo
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of MY BROKEN LANGUAGE with Daphne Rubin-Vega and More!
Signature Theatre's production of Quiara Alegría Hudes' My Broken Language, the acclaimed playwright's stage adaptation of her eponymous memoir, officially opened on November 6. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and we're taking you to behind the scenes with the company in this video!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/6/22 Photo
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/6/22
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/6/2022.
VIDEO: Josh Groban Sings LES MISÉRABLES in PBS Concert Special Photo
VIDEO: Josh Groban Sings LES MISÉRABLES in PBS Concert Special
Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award nominee Josh Groban returns to Great Performances for his Great Big Radio City Show, set to premiere later this month on PBS. The concert also includes special duets with Denée Benton and Cyndi Lauper as well as a special live painting from artist David Garibaldi. Watch the new video preview of the concert now!
AIN’T NO MO to Offer $20 Tickets in Person Tomorrow Photo
AIN’T NO MO to Offer $20 Tickets in Person Tomorrow
To celebrate the first preview performance of Ain’t No Mo’, Jordan E. Cooper’s new comedy, producer Lee Daniels has announced that a limited number of $20 tickets will be available in person Wednesday, November 9 only, at the box office of The Belasco Theatre.

From This Author - Michael Major


HALLOWEEN ENDS Sets Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD ReleasesHALLOWEEN ENDS Sets Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD Releases
November 8, 2022

The saga comes to an END. Golden Globe® and BAFTA winner Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween franchise, “Scream Queens,” Knives Out) is back as Laurie Strode, “a timeless scream queen” (K. Austin Collins, Rolling Stone), fighting for her life in the thrilling conclusion against the infamous masked killer, Michael Myers.
ENOLA HOLMES 2 Tops Netflix Watch List the Week of October 31ENOLA HOLMES 2 Tops Netflix Watch List the Week of October 31
November 8, 2022

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are back in Enola Holmes 2. The sibling mystery debuted atop the English Films List with 64.08M hours viewed, making it the most viewed title this week. The highly anticipated sequel was in the Top 10 in 93 countries. As fans prepared to unravel the mystery, Enola Holmes also jumped into the list.
Nu-Jazz Influenced Outside Releases 'A New Beginning' EPNu-Jazz Influenced Outside Releases 'A New Beginning' EP
November 8, 2022

Studio mastermind and prodigiously gifted multi-instrumentalist, writer and arranger Matt Cooper, aka Outside, has been a creative powerhouse from the time he founded Outside in 1993, to now where he has been Musical Director of Incognito and collaborated on the STR4TA project with Incognito’s Bluey and Gilles Peterson as co-writer/producer/performer.
Interview: Andrew Polk Reveals How He Relates to ARMAGEDDON TIMEInterview: Andrew Polk Reveals How He Relates to ARMAGEDDON TIME
November 8, 2022

Armageddon Time features a stacked ensemble cast, including Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, Tovah Feldshuh, Jessica Chastain, and more. Andrew Polk, who has been seen on stage in The Band's Visit, plays Mr. Turkletaub, a 6th grade teacher at PS. 173 in Queens, NY. Read about Polk's unexpected connection to Mr. Turkletaub and more!
Gothic Indie-Rock Band Souls Extolled Releases 'Just Dreams'Gothic Indie-Rock Band Souls Extolled Releases 'Just Dreams'
November 8, 2022

The Austin based Souls Extolled are known for their diverse and provocative blend of familiar and eclectic rock fusion. Taking parts from indie and alt rock to grunge, ska, and punk, they have created a modern rock of the ages that can only be described as purely Souls Extolled. Listen to the new single now. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!