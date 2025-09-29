International Songwriting Competition Winner Katie Dwyer Will Perform NYC Family Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



International Songwriting Competition winner and beloved NYC children’s musician and teacher Katie Dwyer will celebrate the October 24th release of her third album for kids and families, Warm Fuzzies, with two festive shows on Saturday, November 1 at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater at the West Side YMCA, 5 West 63rd Street, New York, NY.

What draws families to a Katie Dwyer performance is the constant interaction between Katie and her audience. Much like Katie’s popular Upper West Side-based Katie’s Corner music classes, there is not a moment or song when children are not participating. Dancing, jumping, stretching, hip movements, counting, singing, call-and-response, shouting at a farmer to wake up … it’s all there.

"I always aim to keep children involved and entertained throughout the entire performance," says Katie Dwyer. "This is not an easy feat! However, after working with children for as many years as I have, I must say I’ve done a pretty good job at mastering the art of keeping them engaged. These album release shows will include a new level of excitement, given the enhanced lighting, special appearances, and story projections. I’m very excited to introduce songs from Warm Fuzzies to NYC families at my album release shows!”

In addition to highly interactive new songs from Warm Fuzzies, Katie Dwyer will sing several of her classics, with surprise visits from a city squirrel (“Hi City Squirrel”) and jungle animals (“Jungle Safari”) popping up among the audience. Kids will watch projections that follow along to the stories of songs like “Moody Schmoody,” “Pirate Red,” “Robin Bop,” “The Cutest I Ever Did See,” and “Farmer Fred.” There will even be a guest appearance by THE Farmer Fred himself. He might fall asleep, so it will be up to the children to wake him up!

Kids always like to see other kids performing, and Katie Dwyer’s eight-year-old daughter, Hazel Dwyer, who sings on Warm Fuzzies, will join her mom onstage for several songs. To keep the energy flowing, Katie and friends will toss beach balls around the theater to the upbeat rhythms of “Metronome.” To top it all off, children will receive gifts of shaker instruments to shake along to the new hit, “Shaky Shaker,” and take home after the show.