International Contemporary Ensemble Premieres Henry Threadgill's PATHWAYS At NYU Skirball, December 3

International Contemporary Ensemble joins Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Henry Threadgill and his band Zooid for the NY premiere performance of his recent work Pathways on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 7:30pm at NYU Skirball.

An early member of the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians (AACM), Threadgill received the Pulitzer Prize in Music for In for a Penny and has been hailed by The New York Times as "perhaps the most important jazz composer of his generation."



"For over five decades, Henry Threadgill's music has consistently presented novel and striking approaches to his major medium, works for chamber-sized ensembles under his own direction," International Contemporary Ensemble Artistic Director George Lewis said. "The unmistakably personal sound of his music emerges from an audacious harmonic system and startling orchestrational practice."



"Threadgill's intricate, unpredictable, and often playful juxtapositions of notated forms with improvised structures enacts a cosmopolitan vision that is perfectly compatible with the mission and vision of the International Contemporary Ensemble, as we work with him to bring together in performance diverse musical personalities and aesthetics to consistently militate against received limitations of genre."

The Ensemble's season continues with a free show on Friday, December 9 at 7:30pm at Target Margin Theater. The concert features the world premiere of a new piano quintet by Josh Modney, which is part of his forthcoming album project Ascending Primes. On Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 8:00pm, International Contemporary Ensemble performs at Miller Theater as part of the Composer Portrait series featuring the work of Suzanne Farrin. Farrin joins members of International Contemporary Ensemble playing the early electronic music instrument ondes Martenot for the world premiere of her new work, Their Hearts are Columns.

Pathways



International Contemporary Ensemble

Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 7:30pm

NYU Skirball | 566 LaGuardia Place | New York, NY, 10012

Tickets: $25

Program

Henry Threadgill - Pathways (2019)

Artists

International Contemporary Ensemble

Henry Threadgill

Zooid

Henry Threadgill, flute, alto saxophone, bass flute

Michelle Farah, english horn

David Byrd-Marrow, french horn

Jose Davila, trombone, tuba (Zooid)

Josh Modney, violin

Joanna Mattrey, viola

Christopher Hoffman, cello (Zooid)

Liberty Ellman, guitar (Zooid)

Lizzie Burns, double bass

Levy Lorenzo, percussion

Elliot Humberto Kavee, drumset/percussion (Zooid)

Vimbayi Kaziboni, conductor

With a commitment to cultivating a more curious and engaged society through music, the International Contemporary Ensemble - as a commissioner and performer at the highest level - amplifies creators whose work propels and challenges how music is made and experienced. The Ensemble's 39 members are featured as soloists, chamber musicians, commissioners, and collaborators with the foremost musical artists of our time. Works by emerging composers have anchored the Ensemble's programming since its founding in 2001, and the group's recordings and digital platforms highlight the many voices that weave music's present.



Described as "America's foremost new-music group" (The New Yorker), the Ensemble has become a leading force in new music throughout the last 20 years, having premiered over 1,000 works and having been a vehicle for the workshop and performance of thousands of works by student composers across the U.S. The Ensemble's composer-collaborators-many who were unknown at the time of their first Ensemble collaboration-have fundamentally shaped its creative ethos and have continued to highly visible and influential careers, including MacArthur Fellow Tyshawn Sorey; long-time Ensemble collaborator, founding member, and 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winner Du Yun; and the Ensemble's founder, 2012 MacArthur Fellow, and first-ever flutist to win Lincoln Center's Avery Fisher Prize, Claire Chase.



A recipient of the American Music Center's Trailblazer Award and the Chamber Music America/ASCAP Award for Adventurous Programming, the International Contemporary Ensemble was also named Musical America's Ensemble of the Year in 2014. The group has served as artists-in-residence at Lincoln Center's Mostly Mozart Festival (2008-2020), Ojai Music Festival (2015-17), and the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (2010-2015). In addition, the Ensemble has presented and performed at festivals in the U.S. such as Big Ears Festival and Opera Omaha's ONE Festival, as well as abroad, including GMEM-Centre National de Création Musicale (CNCM) de Marseille, Vértice at Cultura UNAM, Warsaw Autumn, International Summer Courses for New Music in Darmstadt, and Cité de la Musique in Paris. Other performance stages have included the Park Avenue Armory, ice floes at Greenland's Diskotek Sessions, Brooklyn warehouses, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and boats on the Amazon River.



The International Contemporary Ensemble advances music technology and digital communications as an empowering tool for artists from all backgrounds. Digitice provides high-quality video documentation for artist-collaborators and provides access to an in-depth archive of composers' workshops and performances. The Ensemble regularly engages new listeners through free concerts and interactive, educational programming with lead funding from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.



Curricular activities include a partnership at The New School's College of Performing Arts (CoPA), along with a summer intensive program, called Ensemble Evolution, where topics of equity, diversity, and inclusion build new bridges and pathways for the future of creative sound practices. Yamaha Artist Services New York is the exclusive piano provider for the Ensemble. Read more at www.iceorg.org and watch over 350 videos of live performances and documentaries at www.digitice.org.