The United Nations Headquarters in New York City became the stage for a rare convergence of dance, visual art, and diplomacy, as the International American Ballet, under the direction of Analia Farfan, performed for Italy’s 70th anniversary at the UN. The gala, attended by more than 500 guests, honored Italy’s cultural contributions on the global stage while highlighting the capacity of the arts to foster dialogue across borders.

Central to the event was the collaboration between Farfan and Italian journalist and multimedia artist Alessandra Mattanza. Her exhibition A Better Planet, A Better World was unveiled as part of the celebrations, featuring both her painting series The Epos of Love and her striking AI installation Nature Dances. Inspired by this installation, Farfan choreographed four original ballet works, each reflecting one of Mattanza’s canvases:

“Walpurgis Night” — Farfan’s choreography “Forest Dance for Peace” — Matanzas’ art. “Ocean Realm” — Farfan’s choreography “Ocean Dance for Love” — Matanzas’ art. “Faith” — Farfan’s choreography. “Desert Dance for Peace” — Matanzas’ art. “Arctic Love” — Farfan’s choreography “Ice Dance for Hope” — Matanzas’ art.

The dance inspired by Mattanza’s Forest Dance for Peace featured excerpts from Walpurgis Night. Choreographed by Farfan after Gounod’s Faust Opera, the piece was performed to the music of Charles Gounod by dancers Anastasia Barsukova, Fiorella Armando, and Chloe Aiello, whose performance evoked both the serenity and vitality of the forest, balancing classical precision with contemporary nuance.

Equally compelling was Ocean Dance for Love, performed to Vivaldi’s “Storm” from Ocean Realm. Choreographed by Farfan, the duet featured Bret Coppa and Analia Farfan, whose movements captured the fluidity and intensity of the ocean. Costumes designed by Xiomara Goodsell-Grossett enhanced the performance with flowing textures and vibrant tones, creating a visual embodiment of Mattanza’s aquatic inspiration.

Farfan, founder and choreographer of the International American Ballet, guided her troupe in translating Mattanza’s vision into movement. Performed to music by Gounod, Mei-Lan, Tchaikovsky, and Vivaldi, the evening’s repertoire emphasized empathy, renewal, and the interconnection between humanity and the environment. Among the featured performers were Misa Mochizuki, Anastasia Barsukova, Fiorella Armando, Chloe Aiello, and Bret Coppa, whose artistry combined technical precision with profound emotional depth.

Particularly resonant was Desert Dance for Faith, where dancers embodied resilience and spiritual strength amidst stark landscapes, blending classical line with contemporary sensibility. Farfan herself performed alongside her company, underscoring her dual role as both choreographer and performer.

The collaboration between Farfan and Mattanza exemplified the UN’s mission of fostering peace and cultural exchange through the arts. Mattanza’s work, which integrates AI, poetry, and multimedia to explore environmental responsibility, found a living counterpart in Farfan’s choreography. Together, they created a dialogue that honored Italy’s past while envisioning a sustainable and inclusive future.

As Italy marked its 70th year at the UN, the evening demonstrated the universal language of art and dance. With the International American Ballet and Alessandra Mattanza’s Nature Dances, the celebration transcended ceremonial formality to become a moving testament to cultural diplomacy at its most inspiring.