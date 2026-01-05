InterHarmony Concert Series Returns To Carnegie Hall With SONGS WITHOUT WORDS

The InterHarmony Concert Series will return to Carnegie Hall on Thursday, January 23 with Songs Without Words, featuring cellist Misha Quint and pianist Alexei Volodin.

The program brings together works by Mendelssohn, Rachmaninoff, Schubert, Karl Davydov, and Mstislav Rostropovich, centered on the idea that music can communicate at its highest level without the use of text. Tickets are available online or by calling 212-247-7800. Additional information is available at interharmony.com.

Following the concert, Quint and Volodin’s new album, Paris Mirages, will be available for purchase. The release marks the debut album on the newly launched InterHarmony Records label.

About the Program

The evening opens with Karl Davydov’s Romance without Words, followed by Franz Schubert’s Sonata for Arpeggione and Piano, originally written for a now-obsolete bowed instrument and later embraced by the cello repertoire. Felix Mendelssohn’s Song without Words, which inspired the concert’s theme, follows.

At the center of the program is Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Sonata for Cello and Piano, composed after the composer’s recovery from a period of severe depression and notable for its equal treatment of piano and cello. The work is paired with Rachmaninoff’s Vocalise, originally written for wordless voice and here performed instrumentally.

The concert concludes with Rostropovich’s Humoresque, a virtuosic work written as a birthday gift for the composer’s teacher and known for its technical demands and playful character.

Artists

Misha Quint is a Russian-born cellist and Founder and Music Director of the InterHarmony International Music Festival and Concert Series. His career includes performances with major orchestras worldwide, premieres of contemporary works, and extensive work as an educator. His recording Paris Mirages, created with Volodin, will be released in January 2026.

Alexei Volodin is an internationally recognized pianist with appearances at leading venues including Carnegie Hall, Wigmore Hall, and the Wiener Konzerthaus. His collaborations include major orchestras across Europe, Asia, and North America, and he maintains an active chamber music career alongside a wide-ranging solo repertoire.

Songs Without Words will be presented as part of InterHarmony’s ongoing concert series at Carnegie Hall.