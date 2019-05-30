Immersive BLOOMSDAY BREAKFAST Hits On Father's Day

This year's 6th annual immersive Bloomsday Breakfast hosted by Origin Theatre Company and Bloom's Tavern in Midtown lands on Father's Day, Sunday June 16 at 11am.

This special edition of New York's only site-specific Bloomsday breakfast --featuring an Irish buffet brunch, readings from "Ulysses," musical interludes, and a juried costume contest -- unfolds at Bloom's Tavern 208 East 58th Street, from 11am to 2pm.

Tickets are just $25, which includes the strolling buffet (served with brunch cocktails from 11am to 2pm), as well as the show, which begins at 11:30am. (Seating for this immersive experience is limited and not guaranteed for ticket purchasers.)



"Origin's 6th Bloom... @ Bloom's Tavern of Course!" -- produced by Origin Theatre Company... a grand tradition since 2014, commemorates the Dublin summer morning chronicled in James Joyce's landmark novel "Ulysses," which takes place in a single day, June 16, 1904.



The event also features the announcement of the "Origin in Bloom" Literary Prize, honoring an Irish or Irish-American author with a unique connection to New York. This year's winner is Colin Broderick, the noted writer, playwright and filmmaker from County Tyrone in Northern Ireland, who has made New York his home since 1988. His latest book, "The Writing Irish of New York," is a collection of essays edited by Broderick chronicling waves of Irish migration to America, from the Great Famine onward. (The beloved writer and activist Malachy McCourt won the inaugural "Origin in Bloom" Literary Prize in 2017.)



The cast for this event, which will include notable Irish and Irish-American performers, writers and musicians, will be announced soon... The Irish-folk-rock troubadour Alan Gogarty on guitar is the event's music director.



For the fourth year in a row the breakfast features a costume competition for the "Best, or Most Creatively, Dressed Molly or Leopold Bloom." The winner -- either a man or woman -- will be selected from among the guests by a blue-ribbon panel of judges led by the internationally recognized image strategist Margaret Molloy, and the fashion and beauty entrepreneur Orla Maguire, owner of Lash Star Beauty. A $1,000 Dinner and NYC Fun Package will be offered to the grand-prize winner. (Contestants are invited to come period-attired, or in a summer-festive outfit that is a modern interpretation of a Dublin morning 1904. Both couples and individuals are eligible. 1 Grand Prize will be awarded.)



James Joyce first serialized "Ulysses" beginning in 1918. Considered a masterpiece of modernism, it was banned in the U.S. before the book was published in its entirety in France in 1922. Bloomsday observances around the world date back to 1924.



Produced by Origin Theatre Company "Origin's 6th Bloom... @ Bloom's Tavern of Course!" takes place at Bloom's Tavern, 208 East 58th Street, on Sunday June 16 from 11am. A limited number of tickets ($25) to the site-specific event are available. Ticketed guests enjoy a traditional Irish breakfast, with blood sausage and kidney pie among the edible delicacies, and refreshing brunch cocktails, served from 11am to 2pm. The show, experienced throughout Bloom's Tavern, begins at 11:30am. For information and reservations go to www.origintheatre.org





