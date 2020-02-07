Idina Menzel to be Joined by Elsas from Around the World for FROZEN 2 Performance at the Oscars

Today, the Academy announced that 9 Elsas from around the world will join Idina Menzel to perform Frozen 2's "Into the Unknown" at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9.

The voices of Frozen'ss Elsa from Denmark, Germany, Japan, Latin America, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain and Thailand will join Menzel to perform the Oscar nominated song.

The nine women include Willemijn Verkaik (Germany). Maria Lucia Heiberg Rosenberg (Denmark), Lisa Stokke (Norway), Takako Matsu (Japan), Carmen Garcia Saenz (Latin America), Kasia Łaska (Poland), Anna Buturlina (Russia), Gisela (Spain), and Gam Wichayanee (Thailand), and Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora, who is heard on the original track.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday. The ceremony will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. EST and in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In "Frozen," Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In "Frozen 2," she must hope they are enough.

From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen 2 features the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.





