Idina Menzel Joins the Cast of the Upcoming Film LATCHEY KIDS

Idina Menzel has joined the cast of the upcoming film Latchkey Kids.

Variety reports that Menzel joins Jae Suh Park, Elsie Fisher, and Alan S. Kim in the upcoming film. Directed by John J. Budion and with a script from Meaghan Cleary, Latchkey Kids is expected to launch production in late spring.

The film follows a nine-year-old boy (Kim) whose aged baby-sitters keep on dying on the job. He befriends an odd yet tough teen girl (Fisher) at the bus station who's desperate to escape her dysfunctional life with her mother (Menzel). Once the teen girl and her mother become entangled in a drug deal gone wrong, the boy must do whatever he can to save his new friend.

Idina Menzel rose to fame for her role as 'Maureen' in the popular Broadway musical RENT, and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as 'Elphaba' in the smash musical, WICKED.

Her voice can be heard as 'Elsa' in Disney's Oscar® winning Frozen, the second highest grossing animated films of all time, with more than $1.2 billion in worldwide box office revenue. The film's song "Let It Go," voiced by Menzel, became an instant international phenomenon, winning the Oscar® for Best Original Song

Menzel was previously seen on Broadway in the original production IF/THEN, for which she earned her third Tony nomination. She was also seen as the Stepmother in Prime Video's recent film adaption of Cinderella.

