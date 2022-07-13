Idina Menzel Joins Adam Sandler's YOU ARE SO NOT INVITED TO MY BAT MITZVAH Netflix Film

Idina Menzel will be reunited with her Uncut Gems co-star Adam Sandler in the new Netflix comedy, You Are SO Not Inivted to My Bat Mitzvah.

Menzel will join Sandler, Sarah Sherman (Saturday Night Live), Luis Guzmán (Boogie Nights, Shameless), Ido Mosseri (Sandy Wexler, You Don't Mess with the Zohan), Samantha Lorraine (The Walking Dead: World Beyond), Dylan Hoffman (Next), Dean Scott Vazquez (Transformers: Rise of The Beasts), Miya Cech (Always Be My Maybe), Ivory Baker, Dylan Dash (Adeline, The Great), Millie Thorpe (Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion), Zaara Kuttemperoor.

Written by Alison Peck (Work It) and directed by Sammi Cohen (Crush), the film will also feature Sandler's teenage daughters, Sunny and Sadie, and his wife, Jackie.

The film follows a girl's bat mitzvah plans as they comedically unravel and threaten to ruin one of the most important events of her young life.

Based on the young adult novel You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah! written by Fiona Rosenbloom, the film is now in production with Happy Madison and Alloy Entertainment producing.

Idina Menzel rose to fame for her role as 'Maureen' in the popular Broadway musical RENT, and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as 'Elphaba' in the smash musical, WICKED.

Her voice can be heard as 'Elsa' in Disney's Oscar® winning Frozen, the second highest grossing animated films of all time, with more than $1.2 billion in worldwide box office revenue. The film's song "Let It Go," voiced by Menzel, became an instant international phenomenon, winning the Oscar® for Best Original Song

Menzel was previously seen on Broadway in the original production IF/THEN, for which she earned her third Tony nomination. She was also seen as the Stepmother in Prime Video's recent film adaption of Cinderella.

