Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Disney on Broadway Stars & More to Perform on THE DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG: VOLUME II

ABC has announced the first round of celebrity guests joining 'The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II.' The second edition of the hit singalong event includes a duet between Idina Menzel and Ben Platt and performances from Broadway stars Anika Noni Rose, Josh Gad, and Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland.

Other performers include Chloe X Halle, Billy Eichner, Hayley Erbert, Halsey, Donald Glover, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Miguel, Keke Palmer, Seth Rogen, Walter Russell III, Rebel Wilson, and Shakira.

The nationwide Mother's Day singalong event hosted by Ryan Seacres will air Sunday, May 10 at 7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT.

Performances include the following:

"A Whole New World" - Idina Menzel and Ben Platt

"Almost There" - Chloe X Halle and Anika Noni Rose

"Hakuna Matata" - Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner feat. Donald Glover and Walter Russell III

"Part of Your World" - Halsey

"Poor Unfortunate Souls" - Rebel Wilson

"Remember Me" - Miguel

"Step in Time" and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" - Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Hayley Erbert

"Try Everything" - Shakira

"When I Am Older" - Josh Gad

"You'll Be in My Heart" - Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland

"Zero to Hero" - Keke Palmer

Additional celebrities and performance details will be announced soon.

Along with inventive at-home choreography and even more Disney magic, "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II," brings back the animated Mickey to guide the on-screen lyrics, allowing audiences, families, roommates and loved ones to follow along in PERFECT HARMONY with their favorite celebrities as they sing memorable Disney songs.

The nationwide singalong will air before an all-new remote episode of "American Idol" airing at 8:00 p.m. EDT. "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" will also be available to stream on Disney+ in the days that follow (date to be confirmed soon).

"The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" is one of many ways The Walt Disney Company is bringing the magic of Disney into homes right now. At DisneyMagicMoments.com, fans and families can find more entertaining stories, videos and activities from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic that inspire imagination and discovery.

The special will also raise awareness about Feeding America's vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. Families and vulnerable members of the community who need help can visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to learn more about Feeding America's COVID-19 response and how to locate local food banks for help.

"The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers include Done+Dusted's Hamish Hamilton, Katy Mullan and Raj Kapoor.





