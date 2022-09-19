Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Iconic Broadway Gift Shop One Shubert Alley Will Close This Fall

Iconic Broadway Gift Shop One Shubert Alley Will Close This Fall

The shop will close its doors for good on October 2, 2022.

Sep. 19, 2022  

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the closing of a Broadway institution- One Shubert Alley. The iconic Broadway gift shop, which is situated in Shubert Alley, will close its doors for good on October 2, 2022.

The shop's sister store, Theater Circle (268 W 44th St.), will remain open for business.

The space in which One Shubert Alley is situated was originally a dressing room for the neighboring Booth Theatre. Plans for the future of the space have not yet been announced.

Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - Team BWW


Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 9/18/2022Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 9/18/2022
September 18, 2022

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN Plays Final Broadway Performance TodayDEAR EVAN HANSEN Plays Final Broadway Performance Today
September 18, 2022

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Dear Evan Hansen, the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning musical, will play its final Broadway performance today, Sunday, September 18, 2022, almost six years after it opened at the Music Box Theatre.
Broadway Jukebox: Broadway's Best Act 2 OpenersBroadway Jukebox: Broadway's Best Act 2 Openers
September 17, 2022

Enjoy songs from musicals like Sweeney Todd, Ragtime, Beetlejuice, Next to Normal, Gypsy, The Music Man, Side Show, Beauty and the Beast, Rent,The Phantom of the Opera, Songs for a New World, Les Miserables, Merrily We Roll Along, Hamilton, Pippin, Sunday in the Park with George, and many more!
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, the Longest-Running Broadway Show of All-Time, Sets Closing DateTHE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, the Longest-Running Broadway Show of All-Time, Sets Closing Date
September 16, 2022

All good things must come to an end, and after a record-breaking 35 years on Broadway, so must The Phantom of the Opera. BroadwayWorld has just learned that Broadway's longest running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, will take its final Broadway bow in February 2023.
Sam Gravitte, Elle McLemore, Khamary Rose & More Take Part in MURIEL'S WEDDING LabSam Gravitte, Elle McLemore, Khamary Rose & More Take Part in MURIEL'S WEDDING Lab
September 16, 2022

Following a triumphant Australian premiere, Global Creatures(producer of Moulin Rouge! The Musical) will present the New York lab of Muriel's Wedding The Musical, which kicked off yesterday and continues today, September 16.