Iconic Broadway Gift Shop One Shubert Alley Will Close This Fall

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the closing of a Broadway institution- One Shubert Alley. The iconic Broadway gift shop, which is situated in Shubert Alley, will close its doors for good on October 2, 2022.

The shop's sister store, Theater Circle (268 W 44th St.), will remain open for business.

The space in which One Shubert Alley is situated was originally a dressing room for the neighboring Booth Theatre. Plans for the future of the space have not yet been announced.