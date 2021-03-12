Ice Theatre of New York Continues March 2021 City Skate Pop Up Concerts at Bryant Park

Ice Theatre of New York will present City Skate Pop Up Concerts at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park on Tuesdays and Thursdays in March 2021 at 1pm at The Rink at Bryant Park. ITNY performers include Kate Gautier and Val Levine, with choreography by Joel Dear and Jody Sperling. The events are free and open to the public. For more details, visit https://bryantpark.org/programs/pop-ups-with-ice-theatre-of-new-york.

Programming:

Tuesday, March 16, 2021

"Putting on the Ritz" skated by ITNY performing apprentice Ella Bauer, choreographed by Tanya Douglass

"I Will Fall For You" performed and choreographed by ITNY ensemble member, Sarah France

Thursday, March 18, 2021

"Trace" performed by Kate Gautier and choreographed by Joel Dear:

The blueprint of our lives is marked in the energy that surrounds us. Like a magnetic force, it can change our direction. It pushes us to new heights, pulls us through lows and sends us into orbit. These moments make us who we are and are imprinted on us in an invisible trace.

"Fragile" choreographed by Douglas Webster and performed by ITNY ensemble member Aaron Singletary and 2021 Novice Ladies Gold Medalist and ITNY performing apprentice Katie Krafchik

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

"Putting on the Ritz" skated by ITNY performing apprentice Ella Bauer, choreographed by Tanya Douglass

"Hip Hip Chin Chin" performed by ITNY performing apprentice Milly Wasserman, choreographed by Stephen Belanger

Thursday, March 25, 2021

"Trace" performed by Kate Gautier and choreographed by Joel Dear

"Arctic Memory" performed by ITNY member Valerie Levine, choreographed by dancer Jody Sperling

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is popularly known as NYC's only free-admission skating rink. Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is open daily through March 28, 2021, and in addition to The Rink, the annual winter event features fun, outdoor activities including The Shops, delicious food offerings at the heated Lodge Deck, the Curling Café and Cozy Igloos.