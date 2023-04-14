Ice Theatre Of New York to Present 2023 Home Season Performances And Benefit Gala in May

Ice Theatre of New York will present the 2023 Home Season Performances on Friday, May 5 at 7 PM and Saturday, May 6 at 7:00 PM with a Benefit Gala and Performance on Monday, May 8 at 6:30 PM. All performances will take place at Sky Rink at Chelsea Piers. The performances will feature innovative choreography by the ITNY Ensemble with guest artists US Open Champion & ITNY's 2023 Choreography Award Recipient Rohene Ward and World Junior Ice Dance Champions Oona and Gage Brown.

ITNY will debut three new repertory pieces: "Timelessness," a duet choreographed by Lorna Brown, "Aquata," a quartet choreographed by Mauro Bruni and "Neurocircle," an aerial and ice solo choreographed and performed by Sarah France. ITNY will also present pieces from its extensive repertory, including Revolte des Enfants by Alberto del Saz in honor of 2023 Benefit Gala Alumni Award recipient and former company member Marni Halasa. Olympian & US Champion Jason Brown is ITNY's 2023 Gala Honoree and he will perform with the company at the Gala Performance on May 8. Tickets for the May 5 and 6 performances are $25 and May 8 Gala Performance tickets are $50. For more information about the Home Season and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here.

TIMELESSNESS

Choreography by Lorna Brown

Performed by Liz Yoshiko Schmidt and Danil Berdnikov

Music: Nocturne in D Flat Major "Un Rêve" by Brooklyn composer/pianist Eric Christian

Commissioned by ITNY for the 2023 Home Season and Gala, this duet piece explores the concept of timelessness.

"Every shape that my body can make... flowing from one movement to another, being able to see yourself in yourself in your mind's eye... connected with every creature that has lived or died," said Lorna Brown.

AQUATA

Choreography by Mauro Bruni

Music: Japurá River from Aguas da Amazonia, composed by Philip Glass and performed by Kristjan Järvi

Connected on the cusp of violence, a glimpse of serenity. Limitless in power. A new bravado quartet starring Danil Berdnikov, Kata Junninen, Liz Schmidt, Aaron Singletary, commissioned by ITNY for the 2023 Home Season and Gala.

NEUROCIRCLE

Choreographed and performed by Sarah France

Music: "Between Worlds" by Anna Phoebe and Jake Downs

As we move through the world and interact with one another, we create neural pathways that reinforce our behavior. The more we connect or disconnect, the more we communicate or distance ourselves, our brains learn and strengthen our habits. This piece examines the many ways in which we create circles of our lives, our bodies and our minds.

LA REVOLTE DES ENFANTS

Choreography by Alberto Del Saz

Music by Renee Aubry

Costumes by Alberto Del Say and Rosie Tovi

Performed by ITNY Ensemble (trio)

An experimental study examining the possibilities and limits of movement in space where we are literally and figuratively connected.

OF WATER AND ICE

Choreographed by Jody Sperling

Performed by Sarah France and Valerie Levine

Music by DJ Spooky

In the polar regions, a constant interplay takes place between H2O in its liquid and solid forms. Set to a DJ Spooky score, generated itself by the geometry of ice crystals and the math of climate change data, the dance explores what happens when this fragile balance of water and ice spins out of control. Choreography commissioned by Ice Theatre of New York with the generous support of the New York State Council on the Arts.

ENSEMBLE FOR PEACE

Choreographed by Elisa Angeli

Performed by David Garrett and ITNY Ensemble

Concerto No. 2 by Sergei Rachmaninoff

This meditation on war and peace is dedicated to the victims of the war in Ukraine. Choreography commissioned by Ice Theatre of New York

For more information about the Benefit Gala and to purchase tickets, please visit here.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

For information about the ITNY Company Members, please visit https://www.icetheatre.org/performers.html.

2023 Honoree: Jason Brown

This award is given to someone who is accomplished within our ice dance world and has stayed connected to the field beyond their own performances; someone who has given back to our "icy" world and has been a role model for others to follow.

Jason Brown just presented two breathtaking performances at the 2023 US National Championships with choreography by Rohene Ward. He placed 5th overall and received the highest program component score of the competition. Next, he will compete in the World Championships in Saitama, Japan in Mach of 2023. Jason is also the 2015 U.S. national champion, a nine-time medalist on the Grand Prix circuit and a two-time Four Continents medalist. Jason won a bronze medal in the team event at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, becoming one of the youngest male figure skating Olympic medalists. Known as one of the world's most artistic skaters, some of Jason's programs have become iconic, including his Irish step dance free program and his 2021 short program to the music of Nina Simone with choreography by Rohene Ward. His two programs from 2023 will certainly be added to this list. Jason is hugely popular around the world and particularly in Japan, which has prompt him to learn the language to the delight of his Japanese fans. Jason was the host of ITNY's streaming broadcast "Pivoting Through The Pandemic" in May of 20221. His coaches are Tracy Wilson and Brian Orser (ITNY's 2017 Past Masters Award Recipient).

Lorna Brown

(Choreographer), a British and World Professional Champion and World and Olympic coach, has been a principal performer in numerous ice shows across the globe, including John Curry's Ice Dancing on Broadway and Theatre of Skating at the London Palladium. She has appeared in TV specials, touring galas, and commercials worldwide and has studied contemporary dance, working with some of the world's leading choreographers. She has coached and choreographed for over 50 national champions including two world professional champions. Lorna most recently choreographed for Emanuel Sandhu, (three-time Canadian Champion), Kevin Van Der Perren (Belgium Champion, two-time European medalist and 2011 silver medalist in Bratislava and Skate America) and Jenna McCorkell (10-time British Champion). Lorna has given workshops on all aspects of figure skating at National and International seminars for both skaters and coaches. She has produced and directed her own international skating school in the UK called Skate of the Art with the world-famous Rafael Arutunian. She specializes in the latest physics and aerodynamics in skating techniques, focuses a great deal on expression and style in her choreography, and has written several articles for skating magazines on these subjects. Lorna moved to the USA several years ago, has been awarded the PSA Level 7 ranking and holds a Bachelor's in sports science.

Oona and Gage Brown

(Performing Apprentices) became World Junior Ice Dance Champions representing Team USA at the 2022 World Junior Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn, Estonia., The 2023 US Nationals marked their debut in Senior competition. A sister and brother ice dance team from Long Island, NY, they have been skating together for six years in numerous international competitions; performing regularly with Ice Theatre of New York. all that time, while training with coaches Inese Bucevica and ITNY choreographer Joel Dear for over two years. They've recently worked with On Ice Perspectives at beautiful Bryant Park Ice Rink and received much love and recognition for the resulting video of their Metallica Free Dance, which has gone viral.

Mauro Bruni

(Choreographer/MBA/BFA) first performed with ITNY in 2014. A leader in the professional figure skating community, Mauro works as an ice performer, as well as a coach, choreographer, and show director. He has taught students in the USA, Mexico, Britain, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, France, and Austria. Credits include: Ice Theatre of London creator and founder; House of Mauro creator and founder; Navesink Country Club Artistic Director; lead performer in numerous ice skating productions globally most notably: Holiday on Ice -- star performer between 2007-2018; show director and choreographer for productions in Europe, North America and internationally; head choreographer at the Trelleborgskonståkningsklubb in Trelleborg, Sweden 2016-17. Awards include: US Professional Championships Groundbreaker award; Moins5 choreography award in Monéteau, France; ProSkaters Virtual Skateoff champion. Mauro has been recog- nized as an AIT certified choreographer PSA rated free skating coach and choreographer, and national and international competitor for Team USA from 1995-2005. @maurojbruni

Sarah France

(Performer/Outreach Director) joined the Ice Theatre of New York in 2018, bringing her passion for ice dancing and broad knowledge of skating skills, choreographic styles and skating disciplines to the company. France has translated her skills to many different areas as both the Director of Outreach and within the ITNY Professional Ensemble, in addition to being a choreographer, edge class instructor, aerialist, inline skater, dancer and off ice instructor. Her dedication to skating and desire to share her love of the ice with others has made her a sought after instructor and performer, who firmly believes in the life-transforming nature of skating. She is a six-time US Open Professional Figure Skating Championships competitor, national ice dance competitor, US Figure Skating triple gold medalist, and is honored to realize her childhood dream of performing as a member of ITNY. In addition to her work with ITNY, France's skills have been highly valued in training developmental through internationally competitive skaters, working as a coach, choreographer and program director. She is a faculty member for Shattuck-St. Mary's International Figure Skating Center of Excellence training camps, and a welcomed guest coach in skating programs around the world. Her well-rounded education on and off the ice has allowed her to flexibly work in all disciplines of skating, and she loves to share her passion for movement, glide and artistic expression with others through performing, teaching and introducing others to the joy of skating.

Choreography Award Recipient: Rohene Ward

The Choreography Award is given to a choreographer who has contributed to the creation of dancing on ice as a performing art.

Rohene Ward is Jason Brown's choreographer. Rohene has been a frequent ITNY guest performer, skating "Purple Rain," his choreographic tribute to Prince, in ITNY's 2016 Home Season and at one of their City Skate Concerts at Rockefeller Center. Rohene may be the most decorated show skater in the world. His originality, creativity, flexibility, and technical strength combined make him one of the most popular show skaters internationally. Rohene competed four times at the United States Championships and in 2004 was crowned Puerto Rican National Champion. He has choreographed for national, world and Olympic athletes and was named Choreographer of the Year by the Professional Skaters Association three times - the highest honor in his field. His choreography won critical acclaim when Brown's long program "Riverdance" ("Reel Around the Sun" by Bill Whelan) created an internet sensation, garnering more than five million YouTube hits following the 2014 US Championships. In 2020, Ward and Brown co-choreographed a tribute to Alvin Ailey set to Nina Simone's version of "Sinnerman," which Brown competed in both the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons, including at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Rohene's two new pieces for Jason Brown in the 2023 Season are masterpieces of dancing on ice. Some of his other students include Mariah Bell, Alexa Gasparotto, Karen Chen, Olympians Madison Chock and Evan Bates along with many others.

Ice Theatre of New York

(ITNY) exists to create and advance ice dance as (an ensemble) performing art form with its professional ice dance company. ITNY is also dedicated to providing education and to presenting public performances to people of all ages. We aim to inspire people to experience the balance, flow and flight of skating and to engage in a lifelong healthy activity.

Founded in 1984 by Moira North, Ice Theatre of New York has changed the face of figure skating by creating works that integrate the sensibilities of contemporary dance, music and art challenging the perceptions and conventional definitions of figure skating. Through its performances in both traditional and site-specific venues, ITNY presents ice dance that opens one's eyes to seeing skating in unexpected ways. ITNY was the first ice dance company to receive dance program funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. For more information, visit www.icetheatre.org.