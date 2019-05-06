Ibsen's Classic Play Gets Put To Music And Premieres At The Rites Of Spring Festival

When Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House premiered in 1879, the character of Nora Helmer became an instantaneous lighting rod for controversy. Some applauded Nora's decision to leave her family: one notable reviewer commented that "there were thousands of such doll-homes" in Norway alone. Others were outraged and targeted the play for censorship. In this fiercely taut adaptation of Ibsen's play, composer Grace Oberhofer uses opera as a radical act to highlight the caustic gender norms that still pervade our society. A Doll's House: A New Opera will perform in concert for one night only at Jamesport Meeting House in Long Island on May 11th at 7pm.

"The piece encases the character Nora Helmer in a musical world that is much like her romanticized role in society. It is only when Nora decides to change her place in the world that the convention of operatic form begins to collapse. Ultimately, she finds her own voice. This is a crucial thing for women to see onstage today, especially in the context of #MeToo, Kavanaugh, and fears of abortion regulation. Nora can help all of us find our voices," said stage director Allison Benko.

The creative team for A Doll's House: A New Opera includes Allison Benko (director), Grace Oberhofer (composer), Sarah Crane (choreographer), Robert Frost (music director), and Alexandra Cadena (executive producer).

Performance of A Doll's House: A New Opera will take place May 11th at 7:00pm at Jamesport Meeting House (1590 Main Rd. Jamesport, NY 11947). Critics are welcome. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $10 for students aged 13-18.

Tickets Here: https://bit.ly/2LpgaUx





