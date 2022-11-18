BRETON TYNER-BRYAN’S HIGHLY AWARDED “INVICTA” TO SCREEN AT DANCES WITH FILMS FESTIVAL NEW YORK EDITION

Multi-award-winning director/writer/actor/choreographer Breton Tyner-Bryan returns to New York with her highly decorated short film "INVICTA" screening at the inaugural Dances With Films Festival: New York edition East Meets West on December 1-4th, 2022.The Queer Dance Drama Short Will Make its East Coast Premiere at Regal Cinemas Theater Union Square.

This highly acclaimed short film from multi-hyphenated creator Breton Tyner-Bryan is fresh off its recent wins at Tokyo Shorts for Best Experimental Short. Starring Sian Berman (The Australian Ballet), Maya Kitayama (Beauty and the Beast, Cole Porter's Can-Can), and Emily Ulrich (Metropolitan Opera Ballet, Other World), with Savannah Cranford (Retrofacory Theater C), Susan Olmos Sabel (American Ballet Theater Teacher Training), Samara Steele (Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater), and Tatiana Stewart (The Deuce, Love Life), INVICTA has been on the festival circuit at Tokyo Shorts, Winner Best Experimental Film, La Jolla International Fashion Film Festival nominated Best Fashion Dance, Best Cinematography, Best Cast Ensemble, Best Music, Berlin Commercial Cultural Impact Award, Raw Selection, Big Apple Agents and Managers Lab Honorable Mention, New York International Women's Film Festival Finalist Winner, and Lift Off Global Sessions hosted by Pinewood Studios UK.

"Set in New York City amongst the mansions of Riverside Drive, 7 Mafia wives from across the country convene at the request of an unknown blackmailer, only to see their united front quickly crumble, exposing romantic relationships, alliances, and ultimate betrayal." said director, choreographer, Breton Tyner-Bryan. As the women struggle to change and/or accept the situation, their dancing suggests alliances; perhaps they were once strong, now weakened. Betrayal -- or is it? -- from one woman brings up lost dreams, dashed expectations and longing for love, despite everything.

INVICTA is directed, written, choreographed, edited, and executive produced by Tyner-Bryan who also served as the costume designer (Netflix MOST LGBTQ Channel), sound designer and casting director. Her long-time collaborator, Michael J. Burke (The Gilded Age, And Just Like That) is Director of Photography and composer Adria Barbosa (Only Human, Pumped, The Lucky One) masterfully created the haunting score. INVICTA is produced by Breton Follies.

Additionally, Tyner-Bryan has two other films on the festival circuit this year: DELUSIONE which has screened at the Chinese Theater with Dances With Films, Micheaux Film Festival, La Femme Film Festival, Emberlight Film Festival, La Jolla International Fashion Film Festival, Lift Off Global Network London Pinewood Studios, Paris International Short Festival, New York International Women's Festival, Bucharest Film Awards, Big Apple AGENTS AND MANAGERS Lab, ASVOFF14 Paris, the French Riviera Film Festival, Stockholm Short Film Festival, Paris Short Film Festival, and Bucharest Film Awards, and TIMELESS LOVE that has won 45 awards including Best Director, Best Editor, and Best Costume Design.

Film threat's editor in chief Alan Ng praised the film stating "Invicta boasts incredible performances from members of the Breton Follies. This gathering begins cordial enough, but quickly the daggers come out. Soon, alliances are formed and broken, secret romances are exposed, all leading to the ultimate betrayal. Their thoughts, feelings, and dark motivations were beautifully expressed in their movement and facial expression. Invicta captures the movements of the cast beautifully, especially set against Barbosa's score. Each performer's strengths are on full display...succeeds in telling an engaging and intriguing story all through music and movement."

OC Movies, TV & Streaming has compared her work to Darren Aronofsky's film BLACK SWAN and Voyeurs Room 104 calling it "an impressionistic fantasy with eye-catching visuals, a fresh take on storytelling. Breton is at the forefront of this well-crafted dance choreography, making full use of her skills as a classically trained Ballet dancer and filmmaker." Unseen films has described her work as "a delight for the eye and ear, a visual feast". Nadia Vostrikov, Freelance Journalist described INVICTA as "a lusciously cryptic film, waiting to be pried open,... INVICTA has the feel of a synchronized dream between acquaintances: curious and intriguing. Themes of privilege, strength, and sensuality weave through Breton Tyner-Bryan's direction and alluring choreography, ...Tyner-Bryan leads us through her female-conquering world, indulging the viewer with opulence at every corner.".

Breton Tyner-Bryan is an American born multi award winning director, writer, actor, choreographer with Canadian roots, based in New York City. A classically trained ballet dancer and award-winning filmmaker, she grew up in the theater in Hartford, CT. She is known for Manifest, (Netflix), Billions (Showtime), Divorce (HBO), Gossip Girl (CW) working alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Molly Shannon, The Knick alongside Clive Owen, choreographing for BD Wong and Donny Most of Happy Days, Studio City (VICE), Manhattan Love Story (ABC), Shackled (in production), TEST, Stories from the Microcosm with John Sanborn. With a stunt background, she often plays detectives, tough seductive roles, and collaborates regularly with cinematographer Michael J. Burke (The Gilded Age, And Just Like That). Her heritage is Native American, German Jewish, Spanish, Italian, Irish, French, and Indian.

She is the executive producer and director of Breton Follies, a dance theater-film production company, featured at New Victory Theater 42nd Street, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, and has taught for New York University, Fordham University, Smith College, Berklee NYC, Broadway Dance Center, Joffrey Ballet School, The Place (London), Dance Base Scotland, San Francisco State University, LINES Ballet, and Complexions Contemporary Ballet. She holds a BFA in Ballet Performance from the University of Utah and received her training at the School of the Hartford Ballet. Her work has been featured in The New York Times, Deadline, Curve Magazine, Broadway World, Pointe Magazine, Dance Magazine and the Huffington Post.

She is currently in pre-production on her pilot to series I DREAM OF HAZEL that she wrote, will direct, and act in. She is in post-production on WEST OF FRANK that she directed, wrote, choreographed, edited, and costume designed.

Tickets are available for the screening of "INVICTA" on December 2nd at 5:00 pm which will take place at the Regal Cinemas Union Square in Manhattan. Visit the website at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2210310®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fdanceswithfilms.com%2Finvicta%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 for more information.

For more information on INVICTA or to speak with the Breton Tyner-Bryan, please contact Deborah Gilels, LA Media Consultants at (818) 758-6509, email ddgilels@prodigy.net.