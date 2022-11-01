INTO THE WOODS to Offer Rush Tickets Beginning Tonight

The New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's revival of Into the Woods will now offer general rush tickets for every performance at $59 per ticket. As previously announced, Into the Woods has extended for the final time, by popular demand, through January 8, 2023.

The general rush policy offers a very limited number of tickets available - they will be first come, first served and can only be purchased in-person at the box office beginning at 10:00 AM ET the day of the performance. There is a two ticket limit per audience member. Tickets will be $59 each.

The company for Into the Woods includes Patina Miller and Montego Glover sharing the role of The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as the Baker's Wife, Brian d'Arcy James as the Baker, Krysta Rodriguez as Cinderella (Denée Benton joins beginning on November 21), Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Andy Karl as Rapunzel's Prince (Joshua Henry joins beginning on November 24), Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood, Jim Stanek as the Steward, Ann Harada as Jack's Mother, Cole Thompson as Jack, and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel.

Patina Miller will be The Witch for performances on Fridays through Sundays, and Montego Glover will take over the role Tuesdays through Thursdays. Please visit https://intothewoodsbway.com/ to view a performance schedule.

Ta'Nika Gibson, Annie Golden, Albert Guerzon, Brooke Ishibashi, Kennedy Kanagawa, David Patrick Kelly, Nancy Opel, Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Jason Forbach, Alex Joseph Grayson, Cameron Johnson, Paul Kreppel, Mary Kate Moore, Diane Phelan, and Lucia Spina will continue with the production.

Into the Woods, the first Broadway show of the 2022/2023 season, is directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

The Into the Woods creative team includes Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Andrea Hood (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann (Co-Sound Designers), James Ortiz (Puppet Design), and Cookie Jordan (Hair, Wigs & Makeup Design). Casting is by Telsey & Co. and Cody Renard Richard serves as Production Stage Manager.

Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014. This production marks its first time on Broadway in 20 years.

Into the Woods is produced by Jujamcyn Theaters; Jordan Roth; New York City Center; Daryl Roth; Hunter Arnold; Concord Theatricals; Nicole Eisenberg; Jessica R. Jenen; Michael Cassel Group; Kevin Ryan; ShowTown Productions; Armstrong, Gold & Ross; Nicole Kastrinos, Executive Producer.