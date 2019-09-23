INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - September 23rd - BEETLEJUICE And SEA WALL/A LIFE Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Beetlejuice (4.45%), Hadestown (1.33%), Ain't Too Proud (1.12%), Moulin Rouge (1.05%) and Mean Girls (0.65%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Sea Wall / A Life (3.83%), To Kill A Mockingbird (0.20%), and Cursed Child (0.13%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Diana (17.94%), Plaza Suite (11.03%) and American Utopia (8.70%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Aladdin (+4,073), The Lion King (+1,812), Frozen (+647), Six (+629) and Come From Away (+596).

The shows with the least growth were The Phantom of the Opera (-395), Book of Mormon (-240), Wicked (-120), Lincoln Center Theatre (-17) and Chicago (-9).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Aladdin (+93,425), Waitress (+24,456), Frozen (+12,793), Moulin Rouge (+5,655) and The Lion King (+5,040).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Come From Away (-11,164), The Music Man (-4,031), Cursed Child (-2,789), Freestyle Love Supreme (-2,073) and West Side Story (-1,550).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Beetlejuice (+1,334), Moulin Rouge (+1,136), Mean Girls (+780), Wicked (+758) and Frozen (+746).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were The Lightning Thief (+1,444), Hamilton (+1,149), Beetlejuice (+1,136), Dear Evan Hansen (+635) and Hadestown (+411).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-124), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW (-1), A Christmas Carol (0), The Lion King (1) and The Inheritance (5).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Beetlejuice (+5,702), Hamilton (+1,879), Hadestown (+1,867), Mean Girls (+1,721) and The Lightning Thief (+1,708).

The shows with the least growth were Aladdin (-463), Beautiful (-1), A Christmas Carol (0), The Great Society (2) and To Kill A Mockingbird (9).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - BEETLEJUICE

Top Play - SEA WALL / A LIFE











