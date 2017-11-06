INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - November 6, 2017 - The Band's Visit, Spongebob, and M. Butterfly Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were The Band's Visit (6.28%), Spongebob (4.45%), Dear Evan Hansen (1.74%), Come From Away (1.63%) and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (1.18%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were M. Butterfly (9.60%) and Play That Goes Wrong (0.37%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Meteor Shower (23.85%), Farinelli and the King (12.74%), Angels in America (11.87%), M. Fair Lady (9.91%) and Once On this Island (8.46%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were The Lion King (+4,781), Aladdin (+2,678), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,519), Hamilton (+1,463) and Anastasia (+1,115).

The shows with the least growth were The Phantom of the Opera (-239), Book of Mormon (-210), King Kong (+8), Chicago (+11) and War Paint (+15).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (+22,687), Wicked (+14,524), Dear Evan Hansen (+9,789), School of Rock (+6,424) and Frozen (+6,023).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Cursed Child (-15,978), Anastasia (-9,277), The Phantom of the Opera (-1,874), Come From Away (-1,733) and M. Butterfly (-854).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Waitress (+1,077), Hamilton (+1,076), The Lion King (+1,038), Kinky Boots (+999) and Wicked (+958).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+2,835), The Lion King (+1,243), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,068), Wicked (+285) and Mean Girls (+258).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-76), Kinky Boots (-11), Beautiful (+3), Chicago (+3) and Farinelli and the King (+5).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Dear Evan Hansen (+4,688), Hamilton (+3,922), Wicked (+1,754), The Lion King (+1,533) and Mean Girls (+1,413).

The shows with the least growth were King Kong (+2), Farinelli and the King (+3), War Paint (+4), Play That Goes Wrong (+7) and Beautiful (+35).

