INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - November 12th - KING KONG and THE NEW ONE Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were King Kong (+16.52%), The Prom (+6.83%), The Cher Show (+2.25%), Pretty Woman (+1.67%) and Head Over Heels (+1.18%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were The New One (+22.34%), Network (+12.60%), American Son (+5.65%), Torch Song (+5.49%) and The Waverly Gallery (+5.30%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were BeetleJuice (+7.88%), Ain't Too Proud (+3.32%), Tootsie The Musical (+1.70%), Be More Chill (+1.67%) and Moulin Rouge (-0.07%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Hamilton (+2,283), The Lion King (+1,999), Anastasia (+843), Wicked (+831) and Cursed Child (+749).

The shows with the least growth were The Phantom of the Opera (-388), Book of Mormon (-338), Kinky Boots (-32), Moulin Rouge (+7) and 2nd Stage (+8).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (+16,609), KingKong (+7,532), Anastasia (+2,903), Bernhardt/Hamlet (+1,983) and BeetleJuice (+1,346).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Wicked (-98,323), Waitress (-33,399), The Lion King (-4,350), Cursed Child (-3,453) and Frozen (-3,181).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were King Kong (+1,370), Frozen (+1,142), Mean Girls (+909), Cursed Child (+859) and Kinky Boots (+802).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+1,953), Dear Evan Hansen (+871), King Kong (+203), Mean Girls (+138) and The Prom (+131).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-1,353), The Lion King (-537), Wicked (-353), The Phantom of the Opera (-207) and Kinky Boots (-164).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Hamilton (+5,638), Wicked (+3,670), Dear Evan Hansen (+3,099), King Kong (+2,143) and Cursed Child (+1,773).

The shows with the least growth were Moulin Rouge (-83), Tootsie The Musical (8), The Waverly Gallery (14), Beautiful (17) and Ain't Too Proud (30).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - King Kong

Top Play - The New One







