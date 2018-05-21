INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - May 21st - SUMMER and HARRY POTTER Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Summer (7.73%), Mean Girls (3.99%), My Fair Lady (3.43%), Carousel (2.58%) and Escape to Margaritaville (2.23%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Cursed Child (5.03%), The Iceman Cometh (3.93%), Three Tall Women (3.82%), Angels in America (2.70%) and Children Of A Lesser God (2.25%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Cursed Child (+49,859), Summer (+1,370), Hamilton (+1,359), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,315) and Frozen (+924).







The shows with the least growth were The Lion King (-427), Book of Mormon (-241), The Phantom of the Opera (-169), Wicked (-112) and Chicago (-39).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Dear Evan Hansen (+10,442), Escape to Margaritaville (+3,443), Kinky Boots (+3,209), Anastasia (+2,743) and School of Rock (+2,026).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (-13,580), Cursed Child (-12,213), The Lion King (-3,218), Beautiful (-2,750) and Mean Girls (-2,008).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Summer (+1,272), Hamilton (+1,102), Mean Girls (+1,071), Cursed Child (+987) and Wicked (+871).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+2,001), Mean Girls (+946), Dear Evan Hansen (+854), Frozen (+324) and Spongebob (+321).

The shows with the least growth were The Band's Visit (-617), Book of Mormon (-108), School of Rock (-5), Rocktopia (+1) and The Iceman Cometh (+7).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Dear Evan Hansen (+4,702), Mean Girls (+4,497), Hamilton (+3,692), Cursed Child (+2,931) and Frozen (+1,892).

The shows with the least growth were Spongebob (-18,378), Kinky Boots (-65), Rocktopia (+1), Play That Goes Wrong (+14) and The Iceman Cometh (+24).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - Donna Summer

Top Play - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child















