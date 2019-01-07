INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - January 7th - THE PROM and TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions..

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were The Prom (2.29%), The Cher Show (1.66%), Head Over Heels (1.28%), Once On this Island (1.04%) and King Kong (0.92%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were To Kill A Mockingbird (9.22%), The New One (5.54%), Torch Song (2.56%), The Ferryman (2.41%) and Play That Goes Wrong (2.35%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Oklahoma! (25.17%), Ain't Too Proud (4.92%), Hadestown (2.76%), Tootsie The Musical (0.71%) and Be More Chill (0.64%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Hamilton (+887), The Lion King (+812), Aladdin (+491), Come From Away (+483) and Dear Evan Hansen (+351).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-202), The Phantom of the Opera (-134), Wicked (-104), Kinky Boots (-9) and The Waverly Gallery (0).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Wicked (+1,719), Pretty Woman (+1,620), The Prom (+1,612), To Kill A Mockingbird (+1,562) and Once On this Island (+1,463).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (-17,162), The Phantom of the Opera(-1,736), Come From Away (-1,439), Dear Evan Hansen (-1,409) and Anastasia (-1,125).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Frozen (+1,009), Wicked (+815), Mean Girls (+696), Cursed Child (+694) and Aladdin (+664).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+2,099), Dear Evan Hansen (+476), Be More Chill (+189), To Kill A Mockingbird (+182) and Mean Girls (+136).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-85), School of Rock (-17), The Lion King (+1), BeetleJuice (+4) and Beautiful (+7).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Hamilton (+5,494), Waitress (+1,141), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,116), Once On this Island (+719) and To Kill A Mockingbird (+701).

The shows with the least growth were 2nd Stage (-9), Beautiful (-8), Tootsie The Musical (+4), The Waverly Gallery (+14) and BeetleJuice(+19).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - The Prom

Top Play - To Kill A Mockingbird







Related Articles

Industry Classifieds