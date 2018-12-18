INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - December 18th - THE CHER SHOW and NETWORK Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

The Cher Show and Network are running on top for the second week in a row! It seems clear that the exposure from both shows's opening nights have helped their follower counts to continue to grow stronger than their fellow musicals and plays! It's surprising that even with To Kill A Mockingbird's star studded opening night and positive reviews, Network was still able to have a stronger week of growth on their socials! We'll be sure to keep an eye out to see how Broadway's social accounts do over the next two holiday weeks!

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were The Cher Show (+23.09%), The Prom (+3.13%), King Kong (+1.89%), Once On this Island (+1.85%) and My Fair Lady (+1.85%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Network (+14.08%), To Kill A Mockingbird (+11.20%), The New One (+8.00%), The Waverly Gallery (+6.85%) and Torch Song (+6.16%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Tootsie The Musical (+11.11%), Moulin Rouge (+4.87%), Hadestown (+3.62%), Ain't Too Proud (+2.91%) and Be More Chill (+1.91%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were The Lion King (+4,533), The Cher Show (+1,808), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,757), Once On this Island (+1,009) and Anastasia (+988).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-267), The Phantom of the Opera (-256), Kinky Boots (-39), Chicago (-8) and 2nd Stage (-7).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were The Cher Show (+20,448), Dear Evan Hansen (+11,583), Moulin Rouge (+5,877), The Phantom of the Opera (+4,471) and The Lion King (+1,329).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (-16,157), Wicked (-7,042), Anastasia (-4,334), Hadestown (-3,956) and Frozen (-2,016).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were King Kong (+1,131), Frozen (+1,126), Wicked (+999), Mean Girls (+897) and Cursed Child (+840).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+1,963), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,898), The Cher Show (+1,652), Mean Girls (+287) and Moulin Rouge (+280).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-132), School of Rock (-25) and Beautiful (-4)

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Hamilton (+6,306), Dear Evan Hansen (+5,832), Moulin Rouge (+4,236), The Cher Show (+2,162) and Be More Chill (+2,095).

The shows with the least growth were Beautiful (-60), Ain't Too Proud (+27), Summer (+29), The Waverly Gallery (+51) and The Ferryman (+52).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

The Cher Show

Network







