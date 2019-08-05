INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 8/5

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 8/4/2019.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical has set a new weekly box office record for an 8-performance week at the Al Hirschfeld Hirschfeld Theatre, with total gross box office receipts of $1,987,914 for the week.



This week, 29 shows played on Broadway, with 270,067 tickets sold and a total gross of $33,730,889. The average ticket price was $124.90.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and down 2 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -1.13%. Versus last year, attendance was down -5.09%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -0.28% vs. last week and down -7.31% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $124.90 is up $1.07 compared to last week and down $-3.00 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

BEAUTIFUL ($503,111), WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME ($508,597), OKLAHOMA! ($523,712), BE MORE CHILL ($544,745), WAITRESS ($592,445)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE LION KING ($-282,104), WICKED ($-237,572), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD ($-84,505), AIN'T TOO PROUD ($-44,226), OKLAHOMA! ($-36,216)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

KING KONG ($71.01), CHICAGO ($82.97), BEAUTIFUL ($84.88), BE MORE CHILL ($87.48), WAITRESS ($90.00)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (46.44%), TOOTSIE (49.67%), BEAUTIFUL (50.57%), KING KONG (53.18%), THE CHER SHOW (53.67%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

BEAUTIFUL (72.2%), TOOTSIE (74.1%), THE CHER SHOW (74.5%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (75.3%), WAITRESS (78.7%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

WICKED (-1957), THE LION KING (-1579), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (-472), THE CHER SHOW (-454), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-281)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes No Guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..







Related Articles

Industry Classifieds