INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 7/16
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 7/15/2018.
This week, 31 shows played on Broadway, with 280,463 tickets sold and a total gross of $37,330,028. The average ticket price was $133.10.
This was up the number of shows as last week and up 1 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 2.75%. Versus last year, attendance was up 9.48%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 10.23% vs. last week and up 28.36% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $133.10 is up $9.03 compared to last week and up $19.57 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$3,109,924
|THE LION KING
|$2,721,986
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|$2,211,269
|FROZEN
|$2,087,637
|WICKED
|$1,864,640
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
HEAD OVER HEELS ($306,926), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($341,040), STRAIGHT WHITE MEN ($350,130), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($569,222), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL ($582,998)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|ANGELS IN AMERICA
|$360,702
|THE LION KING
|$228,278
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|$196,929
|CAROUSEL
|$130,063
|COME FROM AWAY
|$111,540
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
WICKED ($-117,102), ALADDIN ($-91,468), HAMILTON ($-63,360), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-58,184), ANASTASIA ($-16,751)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$289.13
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$206.60
|THE LION KING
|$179.73
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|$170.41
|MY FAIR LADY
|$158.33
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
HEAD OVER HEELS ($50.05), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($65.05), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($77.83), STRAIGHT WHITE MEN ($79.92), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL ($84.54)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|115.93%
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|111.2%
|HAMILTON
|107.4%
|THE LION KING
|106.06%
|MEAN GIRLS
|106.02%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
HEAD OVER HEELS (35.25%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (50.32%), KINKY BOOTS (52.48%), CAROUSEL (53.37%), STRAIGHT WHITE MEN (54.85%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|103.9%
|COME FROM AWAY
|102.0%
|HAMILTON
|101.8%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|101.6%
|MEAN GIRLS
|101.0%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
SUMMER (66.1%), KINKY BOOTS (66.4%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (76.7%), CAROUSEL (79.5%), HEAD OVER HEELS (80.9%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|THE LION KING
|1577
|ANGELS IN AMERICA
|1447
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|644
|SUMMER
|424
|A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL
|389
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
KINKY BOOTS (-788), ALADDIN (-336), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (-309), HEAD OVER HEELS (-280), WAITRESS (-275)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..