INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 7/16

This week, 31 shows played on Broadway, with 280,463 tickets sold and a total gross of $37,330,028. The average ticket price was $133.10.

This was up the number of shows as last week and up 1 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 2.75%. Versus last year, attendance was up 9.48%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 10.23% vs. last week and up 28.36% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $133.10 is up $9.03 compared to last week and up $19.57 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

HEAD OVER HEELS ($306,926), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($341,040), STRAIGHT WHITE MEN ($350,130), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($569,222), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL ($582,998)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross









Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WICKED ($-117,102), ALADDIN ($-91,468), HAMILTON ($-63,360), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-58,184), ANASTASIA ($-16,751)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

HEAD OVER HEELS ($50.05), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($65.05), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($77.83), STRAIGHT WHITE MEN ($79.92), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL ($84.54)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

HEAD OVER HEELS (35.25%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (50.32%), KINKY BOOTS (52.48%), CAROUSEL (53.37%), STRAIGHT WHITE MEN (54.85%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

SUMMER (66.1%), KINKY BOOTS (66.4%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (76.7%), CAROUSEL (79.5%), HEAD OVER HEELS (80.9%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

KINKY BOOTS (-788), ALADDIN (-336), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (-309), HEAD OVER HEELS (-280), WAITRESS (-275)



Source: The Broadway League.







