INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 7/16

WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS

 Jul. 16, 2018  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 7/15/2018.


This week, 31 shows played on Broadway, with 280,463 tickets sold and a total gross of $37,330,028. The average ticket price was $133.10.

This was up the number of shows as last week and up 1 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 2.75%. Versus last year, attendance was up 9.48%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 10.23% vs. last week and up 28.36% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $133.10 is up $9.03 compared to last week and up $19.57 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,109,924
THE LION KING $2,721,986
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $2,211,269
FROZEN $2,087,637
WICKED $1,864,640


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
HEAD OVER HEELS ($306,926), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($341,040), STRAIGHT WHITE MEN ($350,130), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($569,222), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL ($582,998)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross


ANGELS IN AMERICA $360,702
THE LION KING $228,278
HELLO, DOLLY! $196,929
CAROUSEL $130,063
COME FROM AWAY $111,540


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
WICKED ($-117,102), ALADDIN ($-91,468), HAMILTON ($-63,360), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-58,184), ANASTASIA ($-16,751)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $289.13
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $206.60
THE LION KING $179.73
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $170.41
MY FAIR LADY $158.33


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
HEAD OVER HEELS ($50.05), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($65.05), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($77.83), STRAIGHT WHITE MEN ($79.92), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL ($84.54)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

DEAR EVAN HANSEN 115.93%
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO 111.2%
HAMILTON 107.4%
THE LION KING 106.06%
MEAN GIRLS 106.02%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
HEAD OVER HEELS (35.25%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (50.32%), KINKY BOOTS (52.48%), CAROUSEL (53.37%), STRAIGHT WHITE MEN (54.85%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE BOOK OF MORMON 103.9%
COME FROM AWAY 102.0%
HAMILTON 101.8%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.6%
MEAN GIRLS 101.0%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
SUMMER (66.1%), KINKY BOOTS (66.4%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (76.7%), CAROUSEL (79.5%), HEAD OVER HEELS (80.9%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE LION KING 1577
ANGELS IN AMERICA 1447
HELLO, DOLLY! 644
SUMMER 424
A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL 389


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
KINKY BOOTS (-788), ALADDIN (-336), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (-309), HEAD OVER HEELS (-280), WAITRESS (-275)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..



