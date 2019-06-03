INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 6/3

WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS

Jun. 3, 2019  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 6/2/2019.

Of note this week, FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE had its opening night, as well as press performances so was a comp-filled week.

This week, 38 shows played on Broadway, with 306,164 tickets sold and a total gross of $34,573,185. The average ticket price was $112.92.

This was up the number of shows as last week and up 4 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -2.59%. Versus last year, attendance was up 4.83%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -3.71% vs. last week and down -6.83% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $112.92 is down $-1.31 compared to last week and down $-14.13 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,153,319
THE LION KING $2,232,096
WICKED $1,818,939
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $1,593,907
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $1,553,589


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS ($206,060), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($274,391), KING LEAR ($285,108), HILLARY AND CLINTON ($290,536), INK ($385,970)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HAMILTON $229,227
WICKED $67,870
NETWORK $29,226
HADESTOWN $-16,831
KING KONG $-17,552


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-163,194), TOOTSIE ($-136,777), MY FAIR LADY ($-128,656), THE CHER SHOW ($-128,470), CHICAGO ($-119,671)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $293.20
THE LION KING $165.59
HADESTOWN $158.84
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $150.76
NETWORK $142.29


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS ($41.82), HILLARY AND CLINTON ($55.17), KING LEAR ($56.68), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($57.03), KING KONG ($71.33)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 126.44%
NETWORK 108.74%
HADESTOWN 107.96%
AIN'T TOO PROUD 102.81%
HAMILTON 102.73%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (23.12%), GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS (23.78%), KING LEAR (31.59%), HILLARY AND CLINTON (35.66%), BE MORE CHILL (45.33%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE BOOK OF MORMON 102.8%
NETWORK 102.6%
HAMILTON 101.8%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.4%
HADESTOWN 101.3%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (51.7%), KING LEAR (59.9%), THE FERRYMAN (68%), KING KONG (68.8%), THE CHER SHOW (68.9%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

HILLARY AND CLINTON 249
MEAN GIRLS 113
HAMILTON 16
NETWORK 9
HADESTOWN 7


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (-2001), CHICAGO (-1198), THE CHER SHOW (-1139), BURN THIS (-813), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-787)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..



