INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 6/3
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 6/2/2019.
Of note this week, FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE had its opening night, as well as press performances so was a comp-filled week.
This week, 38 shows played on Broadway, with 306,164 tickets sold and a total gross of $34,573,185. The average ticket price was $112.92.
This was up the number of shows as last week and up 4 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -2.59%. Versus last year, attendance was up 4.83%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -3.71% vs. last week and down -6.83% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $112.92 is down $-1.31 compared to last week and down $-14.13 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$3,153,319
|THE LION KING
|$2,232,096
|WICKED
|$1,818,939
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|$1,593,907
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|$1,553,589
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS ($206,060), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($274,391), KING LEAR ($285,108), HILLARY AND CLINTON ($290,536), INK ($385,970)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$229,227
|WICKED
|$67,870
|NETWORK
|$29,226
|HADESTOWN
|$-16,831
|KING KONG
|$-17,552
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-163,194), TOOTSIE ($-136,777), MY FAIR LADY ($-128,656), THE CHER SHOW ($-128,470), CHICAGO ($-119,671)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$293.20
|THE LION KING
|$165.59
|HADESTOWN
|$158.84
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$150.76
|NETWORK
|$142.29
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS ($41.82), HILLARY AND CLINTON ($55.17), KING LEAR ($56.68), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($57.03), KING KONG ($71.33)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|126.44%
|NETWORK
|108.74%
|HADESTOWN
|107.96%
|AIN'T TOO PROUD
|102.81%
|HAMILTON
|102.73%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (23.12%), GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS (23.78%), KING LEAR (31.59%), HILLARY AND CLINTON (35.66%), BE MORE CHILL (45.33%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|102.8%
|NETWORK
|102.6%
|HAMILTON
|101.8%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|101.4%
|HADESTOWN
|101.3%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (51.7%), KING LEAR (59.9%), THE FERRYMAN (68%), KING KONG (68.8%), THE CHER SHOW (68.9%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|HILLARY AND CLINTON
|249
|MEAN GIRLS
|113
|HAMILTON
|16
|NETWORK
|9
|HADESTOWN
|7
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (-2001), CHICAGO (-1198), THE CHER SHOW (-1139), BURN THIS (-813), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-787)
That's all for this week...