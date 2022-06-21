INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 6/21
Check Out This Week's Grosses
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 6/19/2022.
Of note this week, SIX grossed $1,171,935.00 (for 7 shows rather than the regular 8), HANGMEN closed 6/18 and GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY closed 6/19. Per the League, "WICKED - There were two capacities at the Gershwin Theatre this week. Four performances had 1,807 seats and four performances had 1,926 seats, for a total capacity of 14,932. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the figure 1,867 was used."
This week, 29 shows played on Broadway, with 232,447 tickets sold and a total gross of $29,523,307. The average ticket price was $127.01.
This was less than the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -3.37%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -6.54% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $127.01 is down $-4.30 compared to last week.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$2,230,433
|THE LION KING
|$1,947,145
|WICKED
|$1,894,999
|THE MUSIC MAN
|$1,780,050
|MJ THE MUSICAL
|$1,660,978
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
THE MINUTES ($272,135), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY ($342,228), HANGMEN ($358,976), PARADISE SQUARE ($387,670), AMERICAN BUFFALO ($468,821)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|MJ THE MUSICAL
|$216,921
|A STRANGE LOOP
|$168,998
|PARADISE SQUARE
|$124,523
|COMPANY
|$86,881
|GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
|$67,494
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
THE MUSIC MAN ($-1,631,334), TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL ($-160,264), MR. SATURDAY NIGHT ($-115,220), PLAZA SUITE ($-112,080), THE BOOK OF MORMON ($-94,747)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$213.52
|THE MUSIC MAN
|$206.10
|PLAZA SUITE
|$204.94
|SIX
|$163.18
|MJ THE MUSICAL
|$150.04
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY ($73.93), PARADISE SQUARE ($76.55), COME FROM AWAY ($84.68), POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM AL ($85.56), THE MINUTES ($87.28)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|A STRANGE LOOP
|99.9%
|PLAZA SUITE
|99.9%
|MJ THE MUSICAL
|99.8%
|HADESTOWN
|99.6%
|SIX
|99.5%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM AL (50.1%), THE MINUTES (58.4%), HANGMEN (59%), TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL (60.4%), PARADISE SQUARE (64.5%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
|1047
|A STRANGE LOOP
|1038
|MACBETH
|673
|HANGMEN
|588
|CHICAGO
|541
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
THE MUSIC MAN (-3630), MR. SATURDAY NIGHT (-1107), TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL (-715), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-546), FUNNY GIRL (-88)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes No Guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..