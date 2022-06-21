INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 6/21







Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 6/19/2022.

Of note this week, SIX grossed $1,171,935.00 (for 7 shows rather than the regular 8), HANGMEN closed 6/18 and GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY closed 6/19. Per the League, "WICKED - There were two capacities at the Gershwin Theatre this week. Four performances had 1,807 seats and four performances had 1,926 seats, for a total capacity of 14,932. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the figure 1,867 was used."



This week, 29 shows played on Broadway, with 232,447 tickets sold and a total gross of $29,523,307. The average ticket price was $127.01.

This was less than the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -3.37%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -6.54% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $127.01 is down $-4.30 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $2,230,433 THE LION KING $1,947,145 WICKED $1,894,999 THE MUSIC MAN $1,780,050 MJ THE MUSICAL $1,660,978



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

THE MINUTES ($272,135), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY ($342,228), HANGMEN ($358,976), PARADISE SQUARE ($387,670), AMERICAN BUFFALO ($468,821)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

MJ THE MUSICAL $216,921 A STRANGE LOOP $168,998 PARADISE SQUARE $124,523 COMPANY $86,881 GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY $67,494



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE MUSIC MAN ($-1,631,334), TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL ($-160,264), MR. SATURDAY NIGHT ($-115,220), PLAZA SUITE ($-112,080), THE BOOK OF MORMON ($-94,747)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $213.52 THE MUSIC MAN $206.10 PLAZA SUITE $204.94 SIX $163.18 MJ THE MUSICAL $150.04



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY ($73.93), PARADISE SQUARE ($76.55), COME FROM AWAY ($84.68), POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM AL ($85.56), THE MINUTES ($87.28)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

A STRANGE LOOP 99.9% PLAZA SUITE 99.9% MJ THE MUSICAL 99.8% HADESTOWN 99.6% SIX 99.5%



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM AL (50.1%), THE MINUTES (58.4%), HANGMEN (59%), TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL (60.4%), PARADISE SQUARE (64.5%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY 1047 A STRANGE LOOP 1038 MACBETH 673 HANGMEN 588 CHICAGO 541