INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 5/3

WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 5/1/2022.

This week, 36 shows played on Broadway, with 241,500 tickets sold and a total gross of $29,072,410. The average ticket price was $120.38.

Of note, FUNNY GIRL this week had three heavily comped press performances and both Beanie Feldstein and Ramin Karimloo were out of the show all weekend. AMERICAN BUFFALO also had Laurence Fishburne out of the show all week due to COVID.

This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -9.82%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -15.00% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $120.38 is down $-7.34 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE MUSIC MAN $3,314,671 HAMILTON $2,091,733 PLAZA SUITE $1,656,074 THE LION KING $1,635,397 MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL $1,419,845



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH ($141,111), PARADISE SQUARE ($206,562), THE LITTLE PRINCE ($232,808), FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF ($250,174), BIRTHDAY CANDLES ($286,387)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF $105,798 HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE $45,200 HANGMEN $41,598 A STRANGE LOOP $29,316 POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM AL $17,050



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WICKED ($-711,881), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($-588,258), BEETLEJUICE ($-492,698), THE LION KING ($-365,424), HAMILTON ($-353,460)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE MUSIC MAN $277.26 HAMILTON $216.69 PLAZA SUITE $215.27 SIX $147.28 MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL $143.36



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH ($35.24), POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM AL ($37.18), PARADISE SQUARE ($48.49), HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE ($72.25), BIRTHDAY CANDLES ($72.98)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

MACBETH 99.4% PLAZA SUITE 98.6% THE MUSIC MAN 98% FUNNY GIRL 97% HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE 96.5%



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE LITTLE PRINCE (25.9%), THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH (47.3%), FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF (50.9%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (51.9%), PARADISE SQUARE (54.3%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM AL 1833 HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE 302



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

WICKED (-3349), BEETLEJUICE (-3002), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-2528), MRS. DOUBTFIRE (-1790), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-1682)



That's all for this week...