INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 5/29; MEAN GIRLS and THREE TALL WOMEN Break House Records

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 5/27/2018.

This week, 35 shows played on Broadway, with 308,320 tickets sold and a total gross of $39,431,767. The average ticket price was $127.89.

The Tony-nominated Best Musical Mean Girls, produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures, has broken the August Wilson Theatre box office record (previously held by Jersey Boys) for an eight performance week, grossing $1,565,923.70 for the week ending May 27, 2018.

Edward Albee's Three Tall Women has broken the house record of the Golden Theatre for the week ending 5/27/18. The production, which has been nominated for six 2018 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Play, grossed $940,362.60, breaking the record previously held by the Tony Award-winning revival of Skylight, which grossed $927,539 for the week ending 6/21/15, in its final week of performances.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week and up 1 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -1.05%. Versus last year, attendance was up 3.96%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 1.59% vs. last week and up 15.29% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $127.89 is up $3.32 compared to last week and up $12.56 compared to last year.









Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

SAINT JOAN ($175,437), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($340,105), TRAVESTIES ($420,272), CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD ($458,191), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($551,703)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HAMILTON ($-133,014), BEAUTIFUL ($-120,825), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE ($-109,351), THE ICEMAN COMETH ($-108,470), CAROUSEL ($-99,645)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

SAINT JOAN ($42.06), CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD ($65.10), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($67.98), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($75.76), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE ($78.72)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

SAINT JOAN (27.42%), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (32.99%), CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD (46.12%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (50.19%), KINKY BOOTS (57.75%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (56.5%), KINKY BOOTS (72.2%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (73.2%), BEAUTIFUL (79.6%), SAINT JOAN (80.6%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

SUMMER (-1014), CAROUSEL (-889), BEAUTIFUL (-635), HELLO, DOLLY! (-603), KINKY BOOTS (-436)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..







Related Articles

Industry Classifieds