WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS

INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 5/29; MEAN GIRLS and THREE TALL WOMEN Break House Records

 May. 29, 2018  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 5/27/2018.

This week, 35 shows played on Broadway, with 308,320 tickets sold and a total gross of $39,431,767. The average ticket price was $127.89.

The Tony-nominated Best Musical Mean Girls, produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures, has broken the August Wilson Theatre box office record (previously held by Jersey Boys) for an eight performance week, grossing $1,565,923.70 for the week ending May 27, 2018.

Edward Albee's Three Tall Women has broken the house record of the Golden Theatre for the week ending 5/27/18. The production, which has been nominated for six 2018 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Play, grossed $940,362.60, breaking the record previously held by the Tony Award-winning revival of Skylight, which grossed $927,539 for the week ending 6/21/15, in its final week of performances.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week and up 1 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -1.05%. Versus last year, attendance was up 3.96%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 1.59% vs. last week and up 15.29% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $127.89 is up $3.32 compared to last week and up $12.56 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $2,987,818
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY $2,406,853
THE LION KING $2,200,343
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $2,027,519
FROZEN $1,810,851


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
SAINT JOAN ($175,437), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($340,105), TRAVESTIES ($420,272), CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD ($458,191), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($551,703)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY $475,408
MY FAIR LADY $203,848
SCHOOL OF ROCK $140,914
SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS $139,346
ALADDIN $119,085


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
HAMILTON ($-133,014), BEAUTIFUL ($-120,825), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE ($-109,351), THE ICEMAN COMETH ($-108,470), CAROUSEL ($-99,645)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY $508.96
HAMILTON $278.35
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $213.40
THE LION KING $162.82
THE BOYS IN THE BAND $160.67


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
SAINT JOAN ($42.06), CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD ($65.10), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($67.98), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($75.76), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE ($78.72)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

DEAR EVAN HANSEN 119.67%
HAMILTON 109.09%
MEAN GIRLS 106.57%
THE LION KING 105.09%
THE BOYS IN THE BAND 104.76%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
SAINT JOAN (27.42%), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (32.99%), CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD (46.12%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (50.19%), KINKY BOOTS (57.75%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE BOOK OF MORMON 103.8%
COME FROM AWAY 101.8%
HAMILTON 101.6%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.5%
MEAN GIRLS 101.0%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (56.5%), KINKY BOOTS (72.2%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (73.2%), BEAUTIFUL (79.6%), SAINT JOAN (80.6%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY 937
SCHOOL OF ROCK 928
SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS 407
SAINT JOAN 305
WICKED 205


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
SUMMER (-1014), CAROUSEL (-889), BEAUTIFUL (-635), HELLO, DOLLY! (-603), KINKY BOOTS (-436)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..



Related Articles


5 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS or MEAN GIRLS for Best Musical...

Industry Classifieds

From This Author BWW Special



  • INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 5/29; MEAN GIRLS and THREE TALL WOMEN Break House Records
  • What's Playing on Broadway: May 28- June 3, 2018
  • Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 5/25 - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE, CABARET, ON YOUR FEET, and More!
  • Broadway Weekly Buying Guide, Presented by SeatGeek: May 24, 2018
  • INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 5/21
  • What's Playing on Broadway: May 21-27, 2018

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       