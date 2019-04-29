INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 4/29

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 4/28/2019.

Note that the $808,048.50 gross reported for KING KONG for the week ending 4/28 was for just 7 performances. The show had to cancel the Saturday matinee on 4/27 due to a mechanical issue.

This week, 36 shows played on Broadway, with 316,868 tickets sold and a total gross of $38,151,116. The average ticket price was $120.40.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week and up 1 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -3.45%. Versus last year, attendance was up 3.75%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -5.14% vs. last week and up 7.97% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $120.40 is down $-2.15 compared to last week and up $4.71 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

INK ($327,495), GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS ($354,408), ALL MY SONS ($477,448), WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME ($478,075), HILLARY AND CLINTON ($493,352)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE LION KING ($-698,303), WICKED ($-632,012), ALADDIN ($-371,782), FROZEN ($-316,514), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO ($-304,966)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS ($61.77), BEETLEJUICE ($69.67), INK ($71.16), KING KONG ($79.31), HILLARY AND CLINTON ($80.09)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS (40.89%), INK (45.45%), THE PROM (55.81%), ALL MY SONS (59.27%), KING KONG (59.97%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE FERRYMAN (71.4%), KING LEAR (73.9%), KING KONG (83.6%), WAITRESS (85.8%), THE CHER SHOW (86%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

WICKED (-2757), TOOTSIE (-2035), KING KONG (-1936), ALADDIN (-1782), FROZEN (-1726)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..







Related Articles

Industry Classifieds