INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 4/29

 Apr. 29, 2019  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 4/28/2019.

Note that the $808,048.50 gross reported for KING KONG for the week ending 4/28 was for just 7 performances. The show had to cancel the Saturday matinee on 4/27 due to a mechanical issue.

This week, 36 shows played on Broadway, with 316,868 tickets sold and a total gross of $38,151,116. The average ticket price was $120.40.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week and up 1 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -3.45%. Versus last year, attendance was up 3.75%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -5.14% vs. last week and up 7.97% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $120.40 is down $-2.15 compared to last week and up $4.71 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,243,577
THE LION KING $2,451,371
WICKED $2,001,066
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $1,756,185
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $1,716,124


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
INK ($327,495), GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS ($354,408), ALL MY SONS ($477,448), WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME ($478,075), HILLARY AND CLINTON ($493,352)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE CHER SHOW $206,838
HADESTOWN $183,197
BURN THIS $163,625
HILLARY AND CLINTON $152,528
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL $143,089


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
THE LION KING ($-698,303), WICKED ($-632,012), ALADDIN ($-371,782), FROZEN ($-316,514), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO ($-304,966)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $301.56
THE LION KING $180.66
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $170.61
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $150.60
NETWORK $146.25


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS ($61.77), BEETLEJUICE ($69.67), INK ($71.16), KING KONG ($79.31), HILLARY AND CLINTON ($80.09)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 126.7%
WICKED 112.43%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 110.41%
NETWORK 110.3%
HAMILTON 107.03%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS (40.89%), INK (45.45%), THE PROM (55.81%), ALL MY SONS (59.27%), KING KONG (59.97%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE BOOK OF MORMON 103.5%
COME FROM AWAY 101.9%
HAMILTON 101.8%
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 101.6%
OKLAHOMA! 101.6%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
THE FERRYMAN (71.4%), KING LEAR (73.9%), KING KONG (83.6%), WAITRESS (85.8%), THE CHER SHOW (86%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

BEETLEJUICE 1602
THE CHER SHOW 928
BEAUTIFUL 914
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL 773
THE FERRYMAN 285


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
WICKED (-2757), TOOTSIE (-2035), KING KONG (-1936), ALADDIN (-1782), FROZEN (-1726)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..



