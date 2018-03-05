INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 3/5
read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 3/4/2018.
This week, 30 shows played on Broadway, with 224,980 tickets sold and a total gross of $26,316,326. The average ticket price was $116.97.
This was up the number of shows as last week and up 4 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -3.00%. Versus last year, attendance was down -0.17%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -2.71% vs. last week and up 3.54% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $116.97 is up $0.35 compared to last week and up $4.19 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$3,070,115
|THE LION KING
|$1,797,325
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$1,620,676
|WICKED
|$1,375,941
|ALADDIN
|$1,236,990
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($249,414), THE PARISIAN WOMAN ($383,885), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($419,609), John Lithgow: STORIES BY HEART ($492,931), CHICAGO ($521,522)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|ANGELS IN AMERICA
|$309,242
|FROZEN
|$56,695
|John Lithgow: STORIES BY HEART
|$31,672
|HAMILTON
|$-26,269
|THE PARISIAN WOMAN
|$-47,273
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
WICKED ($-368,406), SCHOOL OF ROCK ($-338,248), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-306,620), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($-292,422), ANASTASIA ($-233,295)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$285.46
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$203.37
|WAITRESS
|$140.36
|THE LION KING
|$134.53
|COME FROM AWAY
|$131.15
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($55.90), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($67.11), THE PARISIAN WOMAN ($76.05), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE ($76.46), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($79.57)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|HAMILTON
|116.7%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|113.72%
|FROZEN
|99.06%
|THE LION KING
|95.03%
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|91.19%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (36.8%), THE PARISIAN WOMAN (37.01%), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (38.71%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (39.06%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (39.36%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|HAMILTON
|101.8%
|COME FROM AWAY
|101.4%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|101.2%
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|100.5%
|FROZEN
|100.3%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
SCHOOL OF ROCK (56.8%), KINKY BOOTS (63.5%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (64.1%), THE PARISIAN WOMAN (64.6%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (65.3%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|ANGELS IN AMERICA
|2389
|FROZEN
|1680
|John Lithgow: STORIES BY HEART
|401
|HAMILTON
|3
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
SCHOOL OF ROCK (-2833), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-2555), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (-2541), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL (-1528), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (-1405)
Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.