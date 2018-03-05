WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS

INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 3/5

 Mar. 5, 2018  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 3/4/2018.


This week, 30 shows played on Broadway, with 224,980 tickets sold and a total gross of $26,316,326. The average ticket price was $116.97.

This was up the number of shows as last week and up 4 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -3.00%. Versus last year, attendance was down -0.17%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -2.71% vs. last week and up 3.54% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $116.97 is up $0.35 compared to last week and up $4.19 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,070,115
THE LION KING $1,797,325
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $1,620,676
WICKED $1,375,941
ALADDIN $1,236,990


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($249,414), THE PARISIAN WOMAN ($383,885), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($419,609), John Lithgow: STORIES BY HEART ($492,931), CHICAGO ($521,522)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross


ANGELS IN AMERICA $309,242
FROZEN $56,695
John Lithgow: STORIES BY HEART $31,672
HAMILTON $-26,269
THE PARISIAN WOMAN $-47,273


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
WICKED ($-368,406), SCHOOL OF ROCK ($-338,248), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-306,620), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($-292,422), ANASTASIA ($-233,295)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $285.46
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $203.37
WAITRESS $140.36
THE LION KING $134.53
COME FROM AWAY $131.15


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($55.90), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($67.11), THE PARISIAN WOMAN ($76.05), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE ($76.46), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($79.57)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

HAMILTON 116.7%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 113.72%
FROZEN 99.06%
THE LION KING 95.03%
THE BOOK OF MORMON 91.19%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (36.8%), THE PARISIAN WOMAN (37.01%), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (38.71%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (39.06%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (39.36%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

HAMILTON 101.8%
COME FROM AWAY 101.4%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.2%
THE BOOK OF MORMON 100.5%
FROZEN 100.3%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
SCHOOL OF ROCK (56.8%), KINKY BOOTS (63.5%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (64.1%), THE PARISIAN WOMAN (64.6%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (65.3%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

ANGELS IN AMERICA 2389
FROZEN 1680
John Lithgow: STORIES BY HEART 401
HAMILTON 3


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
SCHOOL OF ROCK (-2833), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-2555), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (-2541), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL (-1528), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (-1405)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

