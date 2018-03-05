INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 3/5

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 3/4/2018.



This week, 30 shows played on Broadway, with 224,980 tickets sold and a total gross of $26,316,326. The average ticket price was $116.97.

This was up the number of shows as last week and up 4 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -3.00%. Versus last year, attendance was down -0.17%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -2.71% vs. last week and up 3.54% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $116.97 is up $0.35 compared to last week and up $4.19 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($249,414), THE PARISIAN WOMAN ($383,885), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($419,609), John Lithgow: STORIES BY HEART ($492,931), CHICAGO ($521,522)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross









Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WICKED ($-368,406), SCHOOL OF ROCK ($-338,248), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-306,620), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($-292,422), ANASTASIA ($-233,295)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($55.90), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($67.11), THE PARISIAN WOMAN ($76.05), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE ($76.46), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($79.57)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (36.8%), THE PARISIAN WOMAN (37.01%), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (38.71%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (39.06%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (39.36%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

SCHOOL OF ROCK (56.8%), KINKY BOOTS (63.5%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (64.1%), THE PARISIAN WOMAN (64.6%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (65.3%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

SCHOOL OF ROCK (-2833), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-2555), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (-2541), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL (-1528), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (-1405)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

