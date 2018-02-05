INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 2/5

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 2/4/2018.



This week, 26 shows played on Broadway, with 210,097 tickets sold and a total gross of $24,869,635. The average ticket price was $118.37.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week and up 5 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -5.25%. Versus last year, attendance was up 8.89%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -9.64% vs. last week and up 17.99% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $118.37 is down $-5.75 compared to last week and up $9.13 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

THE CHILDREN ($273,595), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($295,911), THE PARISIAN WOMAN ($400,167), John Lithgow: STORIES BY HEART ($405,364), CHICAGO ($514,131)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross









Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WAITRESS ($-451,776), HAMILTON ($-297,170), THE BOOK OF MORMON ($-184,960), HELLO, DOLLY! ($-159,712), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($-159,656)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE CHILDREN ($59.96), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($64.95), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($67.16), THE PARISIAN WOMAN ($73.25), SCHOOL OF ROCK ($73.93)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

THE PARISIAN WOMAN (38.58%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (39.48%), THE CHILDREN (39.76%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (43.66%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (46.17%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

SCHOOL OF ROCK (63.3%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (66.7%), KINKY BOOTS (68.9%), THE PARISIAN WOMAN (69.9%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (75.2%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE CHILDREN 203



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE BOOK OF MORMON (-1147), WAITRESS (-1107), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (-1086), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-1063), THE PARISIAN WOMAN (-768)



That's all for this week...

