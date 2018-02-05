WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS

INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 2/5

 Feb. 5, 2018  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 2/4/2018.


This week, 26 shows played on Broadway, with 210,097 tickets sold and a total gross of $24,869,635. The average ticket price was $118.37.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week and up 5 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -5.25%. Versus last year, attendance was up 8.89%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -9.64% vs. last week and up 17.99% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $118.37 is down $-5.75 compared to last week and up $9.13 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $2,789,366
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY $2,408,900
THE LION KING $1,667,193
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $1,663,825
WICKED $1,369,479


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
THE CHILDREN ($273,595), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($295,911), THE PARISIAN WOMAN ($400,167), John Lithgow: STORIES BY HEART ($405,364), CHICAGO ($514,131)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross


THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA $6,195
THE CHILDREN $930
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY $-1,500
LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS $-7,280
John Lithgow: STORIES BY HEART $-28,270


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
WAITRESS ($-451,776), HAMILTON ($-297,170), THE BOOK OF MORMON ($-184,960), HELLO, DOLLY! ($-159,712), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($-159,656)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY $508.21
HAMILTON $259.81
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $209.10
WAITRESS $160.98
COME FROM AWAY $133.04


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
THE CHILDREN ($59.96), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($64.95), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($67.16), THE PARISIAN WOMAN ($73.25), SCHOOL OF ROCK ($73.93)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

DEAR EVAN HANSEN 116.75%
WAITRESS 115.23%
HAMILTON 106.03%
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY 101.03%
THE BOOK OF MORMON 95.38%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
THE PARISIAN WOMAN (38.58%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (39.48%), THE CHILDREN (39.76%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (43.66%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (46.17%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

HAMILTON 101.6%
COME FROM AWAY 101.5%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.1%
THE BOOK OF MORMON 100.3%
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY 100.0%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
SCHOOL OF ROCK (63.3%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (66.7%), KINKY BOOTS (68.9%), THE PARISIAN WOMAN (69.9%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (75.2%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE CHILDREN 203


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
THE BOOK OF MORMON (-1147), WAITRESS (-1107), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (-1086), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-1063), THE PARISIAN WOMAN (-768)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!




Related Articles

From This Author BWW Special



  • INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 2/5
  • What's Playing on Broadway: February 5-11, 2018
  • Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 2/2 - WAITRESS, LES MIS, PRISCILLA, and More!
  • Broadway Weekly Buying Guide, Presented by SeatGeek: February 1, 2018
  • INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 1/29
  • What's Playing on Broadway: January 29-February 4, 2018

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com