INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 2/25

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 2/24/2019.

Of note - Jez Butterworth's acclaimed original play THE FERRYMAN played a seven-show schedule last week to allow additional scheduled rehearsal time as a number of new cast members joined its 35-person (not including the real goose or rabbit) ensemble. THE FERRYMAN grossed $537,468.50 for the week ending February 24. Led by Brian d'Arcy James, Holley Fain, Emily Bergl, Fred Applegate, Jack DiFalco, Shuler Hensley, Collin Kelly-Sordelet, Ann McDonough, and more, THE FERRYMAN will play an extended run through July 7.

This week, 29 shows played on Broadway, with 253,875 tickets sold and a total gross of $29,863,192. The average ticket price was $117.63.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week and up 2 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 0.55%. Versus last year, attendance was up 9.46%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -2.12% vs. last week and up 10.40% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $117.63 is down $-3.21 compared to last week and up $1.00 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,150,186
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $2,022,610
THE LION KING $2,017,833
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $1,646,705
WICKED $1,609,708


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
CHOIR BOY ($348,722), THE PROM ($521,142), THE BAND'S VISIT ($534,963), THE FERRYMAN ($537,468), WAITRESS ($547,237)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

KISS ME, KATE $254,574
HAMILTON $203,185
FROZEN $172,509
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $60,021
THE LION KING $51,692


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
THE FERRYMAN ($-199,793), MY FAIR LADY ($-147,918), WAITRESS ($-126,679), THE BOOK OF MORMON ($-116,576), KINKY BOOTS ($-115,129)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $292.88
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $167.03
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $155.87
THE LION KING $148.72
NETWORK $148.39


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
THE BAND'S VISIT ($72.68), KING KONG ($75.85), THE PROM ($77.69), CHOIR BOY ($79.69), ANASTASIA ($84.28)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 118.8%
NETWORK 110.77%
HAMILTON 103.95%
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO 101.72%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 98.79%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
THE PROM (47.26%), KING KONG (48.15%), CHOIR BOY (50.78%), THE BAND'S VISIT (52.21%), MY FAIR LADY (52.58%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE BOOK OF MORMON 103.6%
COME FROM AWAY 102.1%
HAMILTON 101.8%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.6%
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 101.5%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
WAITRESS (69.8%), KINKY BOOTS (71.6%), KING KONG (72.9%), MY FAIR LADY (75.4%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (76%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

KISS ME, KATE 2926
FROZEN 1485
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 662
BE MORE CHILL 579
ALADDIN 364


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
KINKY BOOTS (-896), WAITRESS (-681), WICKED (-637), MY FAIR LADY (-600), THE PROM (-576)

