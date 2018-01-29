INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 1/29

WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 1/28/2018.

Waitress has once again set a new record at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Broadway. For the week ending January 28, 2108, Waitress grossed a total of $1,626,478.00, this is a new House Record for the highest grossing week ever at the Brooks. In addition, in this week the also broke the record for the highest gross for a single performance at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre with Waitress grossing $229,385.00 on the evening performance of Saturday, January 27, 2018.

This week, 24 shows played on Broadway, with 208,951 tickets sold and a total gross of $24,123,869. The average ticket price was $115.45.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and up 2 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -3.71%. Versus last year, attendance was up 5.49%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -12.86% vs. last week and up 11.24% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $115.45 is down $-12.12 compared to last week and up $5.97 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,086,536
THE LION KING $1,799,379
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $1,697,500
WAITRESS $1,626,478
WICKED $1,497,083


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
THE CHILDREN ($272,665), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($343,416), JOHN LITHGOW: STORIES BY HEART ($433,634), THE PARISIAN WOMAN ($455,788), LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS ($529,132)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross


HELLO, DOLLY! $799,565
JOHN LITHGOW: STORIES BY HEART $51,642
SCHOOL OF ROCK $51,514
SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS $45,698
ANASTASIA $32,616


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
WICKED ($-86,510), THE LION KING ($-53,104), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-32,295), FARINELLI AND THE KING ($-27,413), THE BOOK OF MORMON ($-20,850)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $286.99
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $212.67
WAITRESS $193.54
COME FROM AWAY $140.49
THE BOOK OF MORMON $136.71


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
THE CHILDREN ($62.54), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($66.30), THE PARISIAN WOMAN ($73.15), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($75.22), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($75.32)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

WAITRESS 159.54%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 119.11%
HAMILTON 106.59%
THE BOOK OF MORMON 98.97%
THE LION KING 96.89%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
THE CHILDREN (39.62%), THE PARISIAN WOMAN (43.94%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (50.03%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (50.67%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (57.1%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

COME FROM AWAY 101.9%
HAMILTON 101.8%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.4%
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND 101.3%
THE BOOK OF MORMON 101.2%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
SCHOOL OF ROCK (72.0%), KINKY BOOTS (75.5%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (75.8%), THE PARISIAN WOMAN (79.7%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (83.6%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

HELLO, DOLLY! 8418
SCHOOL OF ROCK 779
SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS 748
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 561
A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL 290


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
WAITRESS (-228), FARINELLI AND THE KING (-92), THE LION KING (-74), JOHN LITHGOW: STORIES BY HEART (-58), CHICAGO (-41)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

