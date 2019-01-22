INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 1/22

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 1/20/2019.

WAITRESS jumped up $53,000 this past week (ending January 20) to celebrate a return to the Million Dollar Club with a total gross of $1.026,100.40. Currently occupying the diner as Jenna and Dr. Pomatter, are the show's composer/lyricist Sara Bareilles and her Tony Award-winning friend Gavin Creel.

This week, 31 shows played on Broadway, with 267,598 tickets sold and a total gross of $31,699,190. The average ticket price was $118.46.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and up 4 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -2.47%. Versus last year, attendance was up 23.31%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -0.75% vs. last week and up 14.50% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $118.46 is up $2.06 compared to last week and down $-9.12 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

CHOIR BOY ($343,857), TRUE WEST ($440,595), THE WAVERLY GALLERY ($467,164), THE NEW ONE ($533,335), CHICAGO ($564,905)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

FROZEN ($-77,803), THE LION KING ($-54,050), THE FERRYMAN ($-50,309), KING KONG ($-45,696), THE CHER SHOW ($-27,631)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE BAND'S VISIT ($76.11), THE WAVERLY GALLERY ($77.49), KING KONG ($79.49), CHOIR BOY ($80.00), TRUE WEST ($80.67)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

KING KONG (44.46%), CHOIR BOY (50.07%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (50.62%), KINKY BOOTS (51.34%), THE NEW ONE (54.27%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (60.9%), KING KONG (64.2%), KINKY BOOTS (67.7%), THE NEW ONE (73.6%), CHICAGO (77.6%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

FROZEN (-960), CHOIR BOY (-569), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-562), ALADDIN (-361), KING KONG (-218)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..







