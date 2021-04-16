IN PIECES is Out Today; Featuring Andrew Barth Feldman, George Salazar, Solea Pfeiffer, and More!

The highlights album for In Pieces, a new musical by Joey Contreras, is available today. With 10 tracks, this highlights recording features performances by David Archuleta, Andrew Barth Feldman, George Salazar, Solea Pfeiffer, Ben Fankhauser, Natalie Weiss, Ashley De La Rosa, Leslie Hiatt and Emily Kristen Morris. The album is available today on BroadwayRecords.com and wherever digital music is sold.

IN PIECES reflects on the romantic journeys of eight individuals, as they share, ponder and look back on the chosen paths and partners along the way. Set in New York City, there's the scary excitement of being vulnerable and saying yes to whatever adventure is ahead. The magical first kiss. An unlikely friendship. Well-kept secrets. The monotony. The rebound. An awkward reunion on the 1 train. And the honest conversations of deserving more. All these pieces of a life that at times connect and disconnect, but once at a distance, come together to create a universal remembrance of what it's like to be young and learning in love.

The highlights album includes performances by "American Idol" alum David Archuleta, Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"), George Salazar (Superstore, Be More Chill), Solea Pfeiffer (Hamilton), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), Natalie Weiss (Emojiland, "The Greatest Showman"), Ashley De La Rosa (Mean Girls), Mia Gerachis (Jekyll & Hyde), Brad Greer (Anastasia, The Broadway Boys), Leslie Hiatt (The Evolution of Mann), Emily Kristen Morris (Something Rotten), Stevi Incremona (Pyre Cantata), Sean Doherty (Men With Money), Nygel D. Robinson (Freedom Riders), Tommy Kaiser (BroadwayWorld Next on Stage S2 Winner) and songwriter Joey Contreras.

"Many of the songs in IN PIECES have been previously recorded and released, but as this show has grown and developed over the years, I wanted the chance to record and share the additional newer music on this highlights album. With this release, the full In Pieces experience is out there and complete - at least for now! Another thing I think people may find inspiring or cool is that this entire project was rehearsed and recorded during the Covid-19 pandemic, so it was a lot of Zoom calls, home setups and studios with artists across the country. It definitely became a project of passion and purpose for me and my husband, Brian Russell Carey, who co-produced this with me during these crazy times."

IN PIECES: A New Musical (Highlights) is engineered, produced and mixed by Joey Contreras and Brian Russell Carey. Additional mixing by Carl Culley, Nick Stetina, and Andrew Brien. David Archuleta vocals engineered by Cody Hunter at Graybox Nashville Studios. Mastered by Riley Knapp.

Track List:

1. Fork in the Road (Intro) - In Pieces Ensemble

2. You Never Know - Brad Greer, Mia Gerachis, In Pieces Ensemble

3. Me and Mr. Popularity - Andrew Barth Feldman

4. This Is Not Me - George Salazar

5. Like You Don't Miss Me - Stevi Incremona, Natalie Weiss, Ashley De La Rosa

6. Another New York Love Story - Leslie Hiatt

7. Love Me, Love Me Not - David Archuleta

8. Singin' the Same Line - Solea Pfeiffer, In Pieces Ensemble

9. In Pieces - Ben Fankhauser, In Pieces Ensemble

10. Fork in the Road - Joey Contreras, Tommy Kaiser, In Pieces Ensemble