I'M ASSUMING YOU KNOW DAVID GREENSPAN Adds Performance At Atlantic Theater Company

Atlantic Theater Company has added one additional performance of their sold out, world premiere play I'm Assuming You Know David Greenspan due to popular demand. Tickets are now available for the Sunday, April 27 at 7:00PM performance.

Written by Mona Pirnot (I Love You So Much I Could Die) and directed by Obie Award-winner Ken Rus Schmoll (A Map Of Virtue), the play opened to rave reviews on April 6. The production must end its run on Sunday, April 30.

One 69-year-old man plays four millennial women in a comedy (full of drama) about how to make a living as a playwright (or to try.)

I'M ASSUMING YOU KNOW David Greenspan

Mona Pirnot (Playwright). Plays include I Love You So Much I Could Die (New York Theatre Workshop) and Private (Mosaic Theater, San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company). Award nominations for ILYSMICD include Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, and Outer Critics Circle; Private was nominated for a Helen Hayes Award. NYTW Usual Suspect, EST/ Youngblood alumnus, 2019 Playwright in Residence at Williamstown Theatre Festival, recipient of the 2022 Berwin Lee Brown Playwrights Award.

Ken Rus Schmoll (Director) is delighted to be working with Mona Pirnot and directing a play at the Atlantic, both for the first time. He directed David Greenspan's solo, spoken rendition of Gertrude Stein's Four Saints in Three Acts for the Lucille Lortel Theatre, the world premiere of Mr. Greenspan's adaptation of Thornton Wilder's The Bridge of San Luis Rey at Two River Theater, and Mr. Greenspan's radio plays (There's) No Time for Comedy and Loops for Playwrights Horizons Soundstage. He has enjoyed collaborations with Arnulfo Maldonado, Yuki Nakase Link, and Jay Stull in various combinations or singly on numerous other productions. He is currently developing three plays for actress Birgit Huppuch – I'm the One in the Hat by Erin Courtney, Hecuba by Kate E. Ryan, and an as-of-yet untitled play by Max Posner – under the auspices of Clubbed Thumb, where he is an affiliated artist and co-founder of their directing fellowship. He has many other Off-Broadway, Off-Off-Broadway, and regional credits, and a few in Sweden. He is the recipient of two Obie Awards and nominations for both the Lucille Lortel Award and the Drama League Award, and was a finalist for the Joe A. Callaway Award. He got his MFA under the tutelage of Anne Bogart and Robert Woodruff.

David Greenspan (Actor) has appeared in his plays Dead Mother, She Stoops to Comedy, Go Back to Where You Are, I'm Looking for Helen Twelvetrees, The Memory Motel, his adaptation of The Bridge of San Luis Rey (director Ken Rus Schmoll) and his solo plays The Argument and The Myopia. He performed solo renditions of three plays from the 1920's: Barry Conners' comedy The Patsy, Eugene O'Neill's six-hour, nine-act drama Strange Interlude, Gertrude Stein's experimental Four Saints in Three Acts (director Ken Rus Schmoll) – and Stein's lectures Plays, Composition As Explanation and What Are Masterpieces. He has acted in many contemporary plays, notably Terrence McNally's Some Men, Joey Merlo's solo play On Set With Theda Bara and revivals of Mart Crowley's The Boys in the Band and Goethe's Faust; honors include an Alpert Award and six OBIES.