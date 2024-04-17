IF/THEN Cast Will Reunite at 54 Below This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On June 24, 54 Below will host a celebration of Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey’s 2014 Broadway musical IF/THEN. Join original Broadway cast members as they share memories from the production, as well as sing from the beautiful Tony Award-nominated score once again for New York audiences.

The evening is produced by Brent McCreary and directed by IF/THEN Associate Director David Alpert. Music direction by Carmel Dean.

Featuring: Miguel Cervantes, Jenn Colella, Marc De La Cruz, Curtis Holbrook, Stephanie Klemons, Janet Krupin, Tyler McGee, Anthony Rapp, Ryann Redmond, Joe Aaron Reid, James Snyder, and Jason Tam. They will be joined by: Damien Bassman on drums, Alec Berlin on guitar, and Brian Hamm on bass.

Orchestrations by Michael Starobin. Vocal Arrangements by AnnMarie Milazzo. If/Then is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

If/Then opened at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on March 30, 2014 and ran for 29 previews and 401 regular performances.