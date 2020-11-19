IF THE FATES ALLOW: A HADESTOWN HOLIDAY ALBUM to Host Virtual Listening Party Tomorrow Night
The party will feature Hadestown’s iconic trio, The Fates – Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad and more.
Tomorrow at 6 PM ET, Sing It Again Records and Broadway Records will host a virtual listening party in celebration of the release of If The Fates Allow: A Hadestown Holiday Album. The party will feature Hadestown's iconic trio, The Fates - Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad; songwriter and Hadestown music director Liam Robinson, and album producer and Hadestown's Tony Award®-winning orchestrator Todd Sickafoose. The party will be hosted live on Broadway Records' YouTube channel and will be moderated by Broadway Records' A&R Director Robbie Rozelle. The panel will discuss the genesis and recording of the album and celebrating the holidays in these times.
If The Fates Allow is available tomorrow morning via iTunes, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, digitally, or at www.broadwayrecords.com.
If The Fates Allow: A Hadestown Holiday Album offers both solace and celebration as we head into a winter season like no other. Starring Blackman, Gonzalez-Nacer, and Trinidad as The Fates, the album also features guest appearances by the entire cast of the Tony Award® and Grammy Award®-winning musical singing beloved holiday classics, songs composed by Gonzalez-Nacer, Hadestown's Tony Award-winning songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, and Robinson, as well as gems waiting to be rediscovered, all in a sound steeped in blues, folk, ragtime, and jazz that has made Mitchell's groundbreaking musical a phenomenon.
This album is sure to lift your spirits and keep you livin' it up this holiday season.
The album will feature:
· "Thank God It's Christmas"
· "Sleigh Ride"
· "Come Healing" featuring Tony Award nominee Patrick Page
· "Song of the Magi" featuring Jewelle Blackman
· "Lo, How A Rose E'er Blooming"
· "Purple Snowflakes" featuring Kay Trinidad
· "Blue Christmas" featuring Tony Award winner André De Shields
· "Winter Song" featuring Grammy Award winners Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada
· "Gift for an Angel" featuring Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer
· "Someday at Christmas"
· "The Longest Winter" by Tony Award nominee Amber Gray
· "8 Days (of Hanukkah)"
· "'Twas The Night"
· "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"
If The Fates Allow: A Hadestown Holiday Album is produced by Grammy Award winner David Lai, Sickafoose, Robinson, and Gonzalez-Nacer and is executive produced by Van Dean and Mara Isaacs.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Stephen Sondheim, Renée Fleming, David Foster, Josh Groban & More to Take Part in NY Philharmonic Virtual Gala
The New York Philharmonic will present its first-ever virtual gala, NY Phil ️ NYC, celebrating New York City, on November 19 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Feature...
Breaking: The Casts of AIN'T TOO PROUD, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, MEAN GIRLS & More Will Take Part in ONE NIGHT ONLY: THE BEST OF BROADWAY Special on NBC
On Thanksgiving morning, theatre fans will get their first taste of Broadway in months when casts reunite for performances on the Macy's Thanksgiving ...
BroadwayWorld Will Debut Town Hall with Legendary Kids Agent Nancy Carson & Broadway's Baayork Lee; Moderated By Richard Jay-Alexander
On Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 3pm ET, BroadwayWorld will be opening dialogues that aren't being seen or talked about anywhere else. With the proc...
When Will the 2020 Tony Awards Ceremony Take Place?
When announcements about the 2020 Tony Awards began earlier in the fall, buzz circulated that The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing were l...
Joshua Henry to Join HAMILTON for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
It was recently announced that the Broadway casts of Hamilton, Mean Girls, Ain't Too Proud and Jagged Little Pill will all be featured in pre-recorded...
New York City Center Announces Future Encores! Production of INTO THE WOODS
New York City Center today announced an additional musical in development as part of the longstanding Encores! series. Stephen Sondheim and James Lap...