IF THE FATES ALLOW: A HADESTOWN HOLIDAY ALBUM to Host Virtual Listening Party Tomorrow Night

Tomorrow at 6 PM ET, Sing It Again Records and Broadway Records will host a virtual listening party in celebration of the release of If The Fates Allow: A Hadestown Holiday Album. The party will feature Hadestown's iconic trio, The Fates - Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad; songwriter and Hadestown music director Liam Robinson, and album producer and Hadestown's Tony Award®-winning orchestrator Todd Sickafoose. The party will be hosted live on Broadway Records' YouTube channel and will be moderated by Broadway Records' A&R Director Robbie Rozelle. The panel will discuss the genesis and recording of the album and celebrating the holidays in these times.

If The Fates Allow is available tomorrow morning via iTunes, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, digitally, or at www.broadwayrecords.com.

If The Fates Allow: A Hadestown Holiday Album offers both solace and celebration as we head into a winter season like no other. Starring Blackman, Gonzalez-Nacer, and Trinidad as The Fates, the album also features guest appearances by the entire cast of the Tony Award® and Grammy Award®-winning musical singing beloved holiday classics, songs composed by Gonzalez-Nacer, Hadestown's Tony Award-winning songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, and Robinson, as well as gems waiting to be rediscovered, all in a sound steeped in blues, folk, ragtime, and jazz that has made Mitchell's groundbreaking musical a phenomenon.

This album is sure to lift your spirits and keep you livin' it up this holiday season.

The album will feature:

· "Thank God It's Christmas"

· "Sleigh Ride"

· "Come Healing" featuring Tony Award nominee Patrick Page

· "Song of the Magi" featuring Jewelle Blackman

· "Lo, How A Rose E'er Blooming"

· "Purple Snowflakes" featuring Kay Trinidad

· "Blue Christmas" featuring Tony Award winner André De Shields

· "Winter Song" featuring Grammy Award winners Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada

· "Gift for an Angel" featuring Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer

· "Someday at Christmas"

· "The Longest Winter" by Tony Award nominee Amber Gray

· "8 Days (of Hanukkah)"

· "'Twas The Night"

· "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"

If The Fates Allow: A Hadestown Holiday Album is produced by Grammy Award winner David Lai, Sickafoose, Robinson, and Gonzalez-Nacer and is executive produced by Van Dean and Mara Isaacs.

