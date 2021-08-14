Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Next On Stage Dance
ICYMI: Watch the Top 3 High School Students Perform for Next on Stage: Dance Edition!

Who made it through to our high school top 3? Watch to find out!

Aug. 14, 2021  

Next on Stage: Dance Edition is back with season 2 of our online dancing competition! Miss the announcement of our high school top 3? Check out the episode below!

Meet the high school top 3 HERE!

After three successful seasons of our virtual singing competition and last summer's first season of our virtual dancing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the second season of our online musical theatre dancing competition for student performers sponsored by LaDuca Shoes.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


