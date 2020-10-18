ICYMI: Watch the Top 15 College Students Perform for Next on Stage: Season 2!

Who made it through to our college top 15? Watch to find out!

Next on Stage is back with season 2 of our online singing competition! Miss the announcement of our top 15? Want to hear what the judges had to say about their performances? Check out the episode below!

Meet the college top 15 HERE!

An online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records, we're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You