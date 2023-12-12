I NEED THAT Starring Danny DeVito Enters Final 3 Weeks of Performances on Broadway

This is a limited engagement through Saturday, December 30, 2023.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

I Need That

Roundabout Theatre Company’s world-premiere production of I Need That by Theresa Rebeck, starring Danny DeVito, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, is now in its final three weeks of performances off-Broadway.

 

I Need That is now playing at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street). This is a limited engagement through Saturday, December 30, 2023.

 

The cast features Danny DeVito as “Sam,” Lucy DeVito as “Amelia,” Ray Anthony Thomas as “Foster,” Suzy Jane Hunt as “u/s Amelia,” Lance Roberts as “u/s Foster,” and Danny Rutigliano as “u/s Sam.”

 

Danny DeVito returns to Roundabout Theatre Company following his Tony Award nominated turn in Arthur Miller’s The Price, alongside his daughter, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas in this deeply human new comedy from Theresa Rebeck(Bernhardt/Hamlet).

 

The design team includes Alexander Dodge (Sets), Tilly Grimes (Costumes), Yi Zhao (Lights), Fitz Patton, Bradlee Ward (Sound), and Fitz Patton (Original Music).

 

Sam (Danny DeVito) doesn’t get out much. Actually, he doesn’t get out at all, opting instead for the safety of his house in the company of his things—his many, many things. But when a notice from the government arrives alerting Sam that he must clean up his property or face eviction, he’s forced to reckon with what’s trash, what’s treasure, and whether we can ever know the difference between the two.

 

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Week of December 11: Tuesday and Thursday evening at 7:00PM; Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday evening at 8:00pm; Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2:00PM; and Sunday matinees at 3:00PM.

Weeks of December 18 & December 25: Tuesday and Thursday evening at 7:00pm; Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday evening at 8:00pm; Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday matinees at 2:00PM.

 

Roundabout gratefully acknowledges the Roundabout Leaders for New Works: Alec Baldwin, James Costa and John Archibald, Linda L. D’Onofrio, Peggy and Mark Ellis, Joele Frank and Larry Klurfeld, Carson Gleberman, Sylvia Golden, Jeanne Hagerty, Angelina Lippert, Iva Mills, K. Myers, Laura Pels International Foundation for Theater, Mary Solomon, and The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust.

 

Roundabout Theatre Company celebrates the power of theatre by spotlighting classics from the past, cultivating new works of the present, and educating minds for the future. A not-for-profit company, Roundabout fulfills that mission by producing familiar and lesser-known plays and musicals; discovering and supporting talented playwrights; reducing the barriers that can inhibit theatergoing; collaborating with a diverse team of artists; building educational experiences; and archiving over five decades of production history.

 

Roundabout Theatre Company presents a variety of plays and musicals on its five stages: Broadway’s American Airlines Theatre, Studio 54 and Stephen Sondheim Theatre, and Off-Broadway’s Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, which houses the Laura Pels Theatre and Black Box Theatre.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus



