I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE Extends at Classic Stage Company

Classic Stage Company's I Can Get It For You Wholesale will play for an additional two weeks. Originally slated to end its run Sunday December 3, 2023, I Can Get It For You Wholesale will now conclude performances on Sunday December 17, 2023.



Last seen on Broadway in 1962, I Can Get It For You Wholesale showcases memorable Harold Rome (Pins and Needles) tunes, including the iconic “Miss Marmelstein,” and a book based on his own novel by Jerome Weidman (Fiorello!). CSC’s production features a reimagined book by his son, John Weidman (Assassins), helmed by director Trip Cullman (Choir Boy) and featuring choreography by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl). Previews began on Tuesday October 10, and opening night is set for Monday October 30.



It's 1937 in New York City's Garment District, and shipping clerk Harry Bogen would love to sell you a bill of goods. In this dark musical comedy, Bronx-born Harry must choose between the comfort of community and his own ambitious dreams. He'll have to do whatever it takes to get ahead, and even more to stay there. Better watch your back – sewing needles can be sharp.



The cast of I Can Get It For You Wholesale includes Adam Chanler-Berat (CSC’s Assassins) as “Meyer Bushkin,” Eddie Cooper (CSC’s Assassins) as “Tootsie Maltz & Others,” Tony Award winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie), Adam Grupper (Pictures From Home) as “Maurice Pulvermacher,” Darron Hayes (Kimberly Akimbo) as “Clerk & Others,” Greg Hildreth (Company) as “Teddy Asch,” Rebecca Naomi Jones (Oklahoma!) as “Ruthie Rivkin,” Tony Award nominee Judy Kuhn (Fun Home), Tony Award nominee Julia Lester (Into the Woods) as “Miss Marmelstein,” Victor de Paula Rocha (The Sound of Music) as “Sheldon/Young Harry,” Hayley Podschun (Wicked) as “Miss Springer & Others,” Sarah Steele (The Humans) as “Blanche Bushkin,” and Joy Woods (Little Shop of Horrors) as “Martha Mills.” Ephie Aardema (Funny Girl), Jennifer Babiak (Fiddler on the Roof), Billy Cohen (The Band’s Visit), and John Plumpis (The Lion King) serve as understudies.



The creative team of I Can Get It For You Wholesale features scenic design by Mark Wendland (Unknown Soldier), costume design by Ann Hould-Ward (CSC’s A Man of No Importance), lighting design by Adam Honoré (CSC’s black odyssey), sound design by Sun Hee Kil (CSC’s A Man of No Importance), score arranged and adapted by David Chase (Back to the Future), and music direction and orchestrations by Jacinth Greywoode (Iron John). J. Jared Janas (Sweeney Todd) is the Hair, Wig, and Makeup Designer. Bess Marie Glorioso (You Will Get Sick) serves as the Production Stage Manager. Luner Eclipse Productions serves as Production Manager.



The performance schedule for I Can Get It For You Wholesale is Tuesdays through Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 2pm and 7pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Exceptions: there will be no performance on Sunday December 10. There will be an added matinee on Wednesday December 13 at 2pm.



Masks are now optional, but encouraged for all audience members. CSC will offer mask-mandated performances on October 20 at 7pm, November 4 at 2pm, and November 21 at 7pm. Patrons are also invited to attend an ASL performance on November 30.



CSC memberships are available now, starting at $50, and include guaranteed access to purchase discounted tickets to all CSC productions in the 2023-24 season, including I Can Get It For You Wholesale, featuring music and lyrics by Harold Rome, a book by Jerome Weidman with revisions made by his son, John Weidman, and directed by Trip Cullman, Fiasco Theater’s production of Pericles, written by William Shakespeare and directed by Ben Steinfeld, and Wine in the Wilderness, written by Alice Childress and directed by LaChanze. More information on memberships and tickets is available at classicstage.org/members.



ABOUT CLASSIC STAGE COMPANY

Classic Stage Company (CSC) challenges the traditional perception of classic work by exploring and reimagining great stories across the world’s repertoire that illuminate our common humanity. As a home for the classics, CSC collaborates with artists to produce work that is inclusive, relevant, and accessible. CSC believes that theater can both reflect and improve society by reaching across cultural divides in order to foster shared empathy and understanding.



In 1967, director Christopher Martin founded CSC Repertory in a 100-seat theater at Rutgers Presbyterian Church on West 73rd Street. Following short stints in small spaces, CSC grew to the point where it needed a permanent home. In 1973, the theater moved to its present premises on 13th Street, an intimate space that was formerly an East Village carriage house.



In the 55 years since, CSC has become a leading Off-Broadway theater that is a home for new and established artists, as well as audiences seeking epic stories intimately told. Productions have been cited by all major Off-Broadway theater awards including the Obie, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work.

