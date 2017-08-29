Hurricane Harvey Update- How You Can Help Houston-Area Theatres

Hurricane Harvey has battered Texas, with over 30 inches of rainfall already in some areas, and even more expected today. Flooding in the Houston area has left many theatres underwater and unable to remain open.

Check out the latest updates below:

Alley Theatre: The Alley Theatre has been severely impacted by Tropical Storm Harvey. In order to keep our patrons, staff, and artists safe, the Alley has cancelled all remaining performances of Alfred Hitchcock's The 39 Steps. All electricity, email servers, and phone lines remain offline. Patrons may exchange their existing tickets for a future Hubbard Theatre production at no additional charge, request a refund, or donate the value of the tickets to the Theatre. Please email boxoffice@alleytheatre.org and the Box Office staff will return your message when we return to normal operations. The offices and box office are closed because there is no electrical power in the building. Upon initial inspection, Alley's Neuhaus Theatre, Mitchell Lobby, and basement dressing rooms suffered the most damage, with water rising past the high water mark of 2001's Tropical Storm Allison. The Hubbard Theatre and the Long Lobby remain in tact without any damage.

The Wortham Theater Center (501 Texas Avenue): water penetration into the front of house areas due to high water at a low level; that water has now receded and left residual dirt. In the back of house, water surged over the storm defense and some water went onto the Brown Theater stage. This was at low level and has resulted in damage to the surface of the stage. The Cullen Theater stage has little water damage and the dressing room corridor had water, but at a low level. The basement of the building is completely full of flood water.

Houston Grand Opera will be out of our offices until after Labor Day. Our website remains down. We will provide another update on Thursday afternoon, August 31.

Jones Hall (615 Louisiana Street): some water penetration, but the stage and auditorium show no discernible water damage. The rehearsal room in the basement has significant water damage and currently still has standing water.

The Hobby Center: some water penetration in Zilkha Hall through the loading dock area of the foyer.

Stages Repertory Theatre: Our thoughts are with all our fellow Texans who have been impacted by flooding and severe weather. We're grateful that Stages is dry and undamaged as of Monday, August 28, although our offices and facility remain closed due to flooding in the surrounding areas. We will continue to monitor the situation over the next few days to determine when performances will resume. Please stay tuned to our website and social media for further updates.

Queensbury Theatre: Due to the updated reports concerning Tropical Storm Harvey, the Queensbury Theatre will be closed on August 25th, 26th, and 27th. Consequently, all performances at the Queensbury Theatre during this time will be rescheduled.

The Theater District Garages are full of water on all levels and are therefore completely unusable.

Miller Outdoor Theatre: Due to the catastrophic flooding occurring in our area, we unfortunately will have to postpone this weekend's Bach & Piazzolla concert at the Miller Outdoor Theatre. We're glad to report that the musicians and staff are safe. Several experienced some harrowing moments during the last 48 hours, but are now safe and dry. For this we are grateful. More details will be forthcoming. Thank you for your support and understanding.

Theatre Under the Stars: Due to weather, auditions for SLEEPING BEAUTY will be rescheduled for a later date.

Pasadena Little Theatre: For your safety and security, the Opening Weekend performance of "On The Verge" has been cancelled due to inclement weather from Hurricane Harvey. Opening night is been postponed to September 1st.

Upstage Arts Youth Theatre: Just checked out the theater. It is mostly dry. Some water got in along the windows, all along the window wall to the voice room is a little wet. Ceiling tiles have gotten wet and have fallen under the a/c unit, a little water on and under the counter under the a/c. Probably blew in around the a/c unit. seats are dry, and of course the sawdust I left on the floor is still there and dry.....otherwise OK.

How can you help? Many of the affected theatres are accepting online donations (click to donate), including:

Company Onstage, Hobby Center, Pasadena Little Theatre, Shunya Theatre, Firecracker Productions, Upstage Arts Youth Theatre, Catastrophic Theatre, Katy Visual and Performing Arts Center, Baytown Little Theatre, The Landing Theatre, Talento Bilingue De Houston, Stageworks Theatre, Classical Theatre Company, Mildred's Umbrella Theatre Company, Cone Man Running Productions and Houston Arts Alliance.

